The new-look SPAR in Mallusk has been revealed following a major investment, which includes the addition of the first-ever Barista Bar coffee drive-thru in Northern Ireland.

The multi-million pound investment by local business Henderson Retail has seen the store undergo a complete renovation and extension, creating 28 jobs and bringing a host of new services to the area.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey alderman Stephen Ross, said: “I am delighted to see this major investment by Henderson Retail in a store that has been at the heart of the Mallusk community for over 20 years. This new, modern outlet brings together a wide range of services together under one roof.

“Importantly, it still maintains its strong focus on the community, providing additional services including a Post Office.”

Danielle Martin, store manager of SPAR Mallusk, explained: “Our staff, shoppers and their families are residents of the community, and we work every day to ensure we are engaging with local organisations, schools and groups to make a difference.”

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, added: “Mallusk is largely industrial with many businesses operating in the area, however it also has high passing trade and residential areas on its outskirts.

“When designing this store, we wanted to ensure we were delivering on freshly prepared food to go options, alongside an abundance of value driven local products and essentials for tonight’s tea and beyond, as well as attractive consumer services that make us stand out in a busy marketplace.”

