With an investment of £1.5m, Clover has completely transformed the Belfast City Centre venue in recent years with the addition of an authentic Irish beer hall and a vibrant outdoor beer garden.

The exciting, unique and intimate new addition ‘White’s Store’, which will seat 30 people and serve only Guinness Draught and Guinness Zero adds to the bar’s eclectic and vibrant offering.

According to Mark Beirne, director of the Clover Group, who operate several venues in Belfast including ‘Henry’s & The Jailhouse’ and ‘The Boneyard’, the new venture at White’s is a great fit for the Guinness brand with the bar’s history dating back to the 1700s complementing the rich heritage of the iconic global beer which has been over 260 years in the making.

First ever 'Guinness only' bar comes to Belfast. Pictured are Mark Beirne, director Clover Group and Austin Guy, strategic account manager, Diageo at the new White’s Store

‘White’s Store’ will reflect the quality, passion and innovation of the Guinness brand espousing a traditional style pub with familiar interior finishes including salvaged quarry tiles, a reclaimed bar and timber wall panelling. The design, which is being developed by O’Donnell O’Neill Design Associates, will also have a youthful contemporary edge with local artist commissioned installations and bespoke lighting and furniture.

Mark said: “We are very excited about this new partnership with the Guinness brand, which will bring to life unique and unforgettable experiences for our customers as they enjoy the quality of one of the world’s greatest brands in a stunningly intimate and historic venue.

“It has been ever present within our vision, to deliver new, fun and novel experiences for customers and we expect there to be huge demand for ‘White’s Store’ both from local people and international visitors coming to enjoy the great hospitality that our city has to offer.”