First-ever passenger at Belfast Grand Central Station gives his verdict as buses now up and running
With Belfast’s new Grand Central Station now open for business, its first-ever customer has given his verdict on it.
Amit Kumar was there shortly after 5am on Sunday as the first buses began running.
The trains are not running yet – there is no timeframe for them to start, because they have to be okayed by safety inspectors first.
Likewise, work is still continuing on the three shops that are scheduled to open there.
In any case, here is Mr Kumar’s judgement on it so far.
