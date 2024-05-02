Student accommodation provider Student Roost has unveiled a first look at Belfast’s newest and largest student accommodation, which features a state-of-the-art sports centre, operated by Ulster University Sport.

Housed on the ground-floor of Nelson Place, which is Student Roost’s fifth and largest property in Belfast, the Sports Centre will welcome Ulster University staff and students, as well as Nelson Place residents who receive free access as part of their tenancy.

The next generation student living property offers 774 luxury en-suite and studio flats across 11 floors alongside amenities such as a rooftop terrace with a panoramic view across Belfast, a cinema room, games area, hosting kitchen, spacious communal lounges and study rooms open to residents 24/7.

A key leisure and sporting resource for Belfast’s student community, the Sports Centre’s location at Nelson Place – part of Student Roost’s established student village in the city – is an innovative solution in response to the need for a city centre sports facility close to Ulster University’s Belfast campus.

Located just across the road from campus, the Sports Centre within Nelson Place is believed to be the first of its kind to be housed in UK-based private student accommodation.

Dr Nigel Dobson, head of Sports Services at Ulster University, said: “We look forward to welcoming our existing members in Belfast, members from other campuses, new members from our staff, student and local communities and showing them what the new sports centre has to offer.

"With the addition of this new facility, we will have a really rich sports offering at Ulster University with green field and training facilities at Ulster University Sports Village, Jordanstown and Sports Centres in Coleraine and Londonderry.

"There are facilities to support every student, individual member, sports club and professional athlete to reach their sporting goals, whether that be an Olympic Gold medal, a new personal best or enhanced fitness or relaxation.”

Anna Killough, regional operations manager, Belfast, at Student Roost, explained: “As Belfast’s largest student accommodation building, the scale of Nelson Place has provided the opportunity to deliver something really special that truly places students’ mental and physical wellbeing at the heart of the university experience. Combining high quality student accommodation with thought-out modern amenities and 24/7 on-site team members will help to alleviate the very real stresses of student life.

“Students’ priorities are definitely changing and we recognise the importance that community, health and wellbeing plays as part of the university journey. Our partnership with Ulster University and integrating their cutting-edge sports centre into the fabric of Nelson Place will be transformational for students. We, along with Ulster University Sports, are looking forward to welcoming our first residents in September to Nelson Place.”University Provost at Ulster University, Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan further, continued: “This is a really exciting opportunity for student club sport, School of Sport teaching delivery and current and future Sport Centre members in Belfast – as well as offering a new city centre event space for the University during the summer recess period.

“Sport is a key facet of our University Community at Ulster University whether it is: our rich sports research offering; Sports Scholars programme which is working to develop the next generation of sporting heroes; club sport in which we’ve enjoyed recent success with our Gaelic Football, Judo, Athletics, Archery, Boxing and Handball teams and individuals; sports societies; and centre members across our campuses.

“This new facility within Nelson Place and our existing facilities will enable us to further promote positive physical and mental wellbeing throughout our University and local communities. We've always said we would provide expanded sports facilities in the city because we’re committed to investing in the social lives of our students and staff, in line with our strategy and our continuing investment in sport on all of our campuses.”Nelson Place and the Sports Centre will open in September 2024.

