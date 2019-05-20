First NI concussion care centre opens for business in Belfast

The first dedicated Concussion Care and Treatment Centre has been established in Northern Ireland by Belfast-based Sports Medicine NI, a recently established small business.

The new centre is aimed at sports injuries and uses world leading techniques being pioneered by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre in its comprehensive Sports Medicine Concussion Program from its engagement with contact sports in the US including the Pittsburgh Steelers, the American football club, and The Penguins ice hockey team.

Sports Medicine NI was formed in January by director Dr Alan Rankin, Niamh Maguire, director of Physiotherapy and marketing director Kathy McVeigh, who ran the first dedicated BUPA clinic in Belfast.

The company has developed a unique sports medicine and wellness clinic at Castlereagh in Belfast to offer active individuals and athletes new and innovative services for injuries, especially concussion, or health issues.

The directors identified the growing concern among sports organisations, schools and parents about short-term and longer-term effects of concussion and other head trauma.

“We have recruited a team of experts in-house offering specialist expertise in sports medicine, physiotherapy, sports psychology, sports nutrition, dentistry, podiatry, strength and conditioning as well as revolutionary concussion care,” said Dr Rankin.

“I was aware of the leading-edge work of Pittsburgh University on concussion which has a global reputation from my own involvement in contact sports such as rugby.

“Niamh has extensive experience in hockey and was physiotherapist to the Ireland men’s hockey squad for many years.

“We decided to approach Pittsburgh’s Sports Medicine Centre to see if there would be an opportunity to bring this world class expertise and knowledge to Ireland.

“Dr Michael Collins, who established the centre there in 2000, was keen to work with us in developing the expertise here.”