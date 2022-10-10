The first tenant to move into CastleCourt’s newly renovated units, which formerly housed Debenhams, has opened its doors with a new flagship Starbucks for Belfast.

The 2,500 sq. ft outlet, which is 50% larger than Starbucks’ previous occupancy in the mall is the 20th of the brand’s stores to open in NI.

This is the first glimpse of the newly renovated ground floor outlet of the space vacated by Debenhams when it closed in April 2021. It was announced in March that planning had been granted for a new nine screen luxury Omniplex cinema, The Avenue, alongside further retail units and an adventure and activity centre.

Leona Barr, centre manager at CastleCourt, said; “Works have been ongoing in the former Debenhams unit, which has been divided into a mix of retail, hospitality and leisure, for the past six months. The opening of this flagship Starbucks café is our visitors’ first look at this rejuvenated space.

“Starbucks has moved from its former unit on the first floor to this ground level, street access unit, which gives more space and better access for our visitors.”

Alana Coyle, partner at commercial real estate advisory firm, Finch, added: “Opening Starbucks’ new, flagship store with an upgraded presence at CastleCourt marks an exciting time for the complex as a whole. Over the next few months, we will be sharing even more detail about the hospitality and retail offerings that will accompany the rejuvenation of the site, and we’re thrilled to see Starbucks open with such success.”

Recent years have seen CastleCourt extend its facilities, with the food court and the new Starbucks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leona continued: “Starbucks’ on-street presence is significant, and brings some activity and atmosphere to the front of the mall, which is eye catching and an exciting nod for more to come. Alongside this, we will have a brand new façade to reveal to complement The Avenue, and the new outlets that will be outward facing to Royal Avenue, marking our intentions to be a world-class leisure, retail and hospitality provider.

“The next few months will see the city centre come back to life after a challenging couple of years, especially with the reopening of Primark as a central cornerstone for footfall in the city centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad