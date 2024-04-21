Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ireland’s first licensed shooting range simulator, The Armoury, is set to open with a bang this Friday (April 26) at Haymarket, Belfast, following a £250,000 investment.

Located within The Haymarket complex, the new venue will operate a state-of-the-art simulation shooting range. This is the first stage of a multi-million pound redevelopment plans to expand into vacant units along Royal Avenue. The blended hospitality and leisure venues will create a competitive socialising hub where guests can combine high-end drinks, pioneering leisure experiences, delicious food and live music rejuvenating the Belfast city centre nightlife scene.

Kate McNally, managing director of Haymarket Belfast, said: “The Armoury is the beginning of the exciting plans we have for the rejuvenation of the Royal Avenue complex. We believe that our investment will breathe life into the city centre cementing our commitment to presenting Belfast as a world-class tourist and leisure destination.”