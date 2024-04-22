In a statement, the local artisan coffee chain, stated: “Ground Espresso Bars are excited to announce the opening of a new store that will benefit local communities and businesses in Belfast.“We are thrilled to share that we are set to open our doors in the upcoming York Street Train Station in Belfast, as part of a significant £10m investment project led by Translink NI.“As Yorkgate station makes way for this modern, spacious facility, we're honoured to be part of a development that not only enhances travel infrastructure but also revitalises the area, creating a vibrant hub for sustainable transport and community engagement. Our new location willoffer our signature coffee and delicious treats, and serve as a welcoming space for commuters, students and residents alike.“We plan to open our doors on Monday, April 29. Stay tuned for updates as we prepare to welcome you to our newest Ground store and join us in celebrating this exciting milestone for Belfast, Translink NI, and our shared commitment to a more connected, sustainable future.”