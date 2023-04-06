Five new non-executive directors have been appointed to join the Board at Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Hall Ltd (BWUH Ltd).

The new Board members are senior leaders within Northern Ireland’s business community and come from a variety of sectors and backgrounds to collectively offer a great deal of insight and experience in employment law, people and culture, information and communications technology, innovation, facilities, asset management and economy and finance.

The new non-executive directors are as follows; Julie Anne Clarke, partner at law firm Elliott Duffy Garrett, Richard Ramsey, chief economist at Ulster Bank, Jason Ward, vice president and managing director of Dell Technologies Ireland, Rob McConnell, head of Expleo NI, and Wilton Farrelly, asset services director at Choice Housing.

Five new non-executive directors have been appointed to join the Board at Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Hall Ltd. (BWUH Ltd.), the organisation responsible for ICC Belfast - Belfast’s only purpose-built international convention centre - and the adjacent Waterfront Hall, and the iconic Ulster Hall. Pictured are Laura Jackson, Jason Ward, Julie Anne Clarke, Steve Daniels, Wilton Farrelly, Rob McConnell, Richard Ramsey and Julia Corkey

Julia Corkey, chief executive at Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Hall Ltd. said: “The appointment of five new directors to our Board is significant, each of whom bring varied but entirely relevant experience, talent and knowledge. We welcome fresh thinking and enhanced collaboration as we continue to grow and deliver on our vision of creating a world-class stage for international business and live entertainment events.

"I’d also like to extend my thanks to our departing Board members who have led the business from its inception in April 2016. Their combined experience and expertise successfully guided BWUH Ltd through a period of strategic change, challenges of Covid, ultimately laying strong foundations for the new Board to continue the growth of the company moving forward.”

Laura Jackson, partner at BDO, will continue her appointment on the Board and will chair the BWUH Ltd. audit risk and compliance sub-committee.

Outgoing non-executive directors of the organisation responsible for ICC Belfast and Waterfront Hall and the iconic Ulster Hall, are Patrick McClughan, Corre Energy, Rob Holt, Robertson Group and Alan Dixon, international business consultant.

The new non-executive directors will join Steve Daniels who was appointed chairman of the Board in 2022. He brings a wealth of leadership experience at Board level and strong commercial and business acumen having previously held a variety of senior leadership positions in the Financial Services Sector.

Steve said: “As we pass on our appreciation and a fond farewell to our departees, we welcome JulieAnne, Rob, Wilton, Jason and Richard - all of whom were selected to join our Board because they share in the ambition and vision that Julia, the entire team across our three venues, and I have.

"It’s an exciting time for the organisation as we continue to deliver against ambitious targets, and in doing so make a significant contribution to the local economy. I’m really excited by the talent we have attracted and have no doubt the new BWUH Ltd.