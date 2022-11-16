As retailers flex up for pre-Christmas trade, Buttercrane Centre has been boosted with the addition of five stores.

The Newry centre is home to over 50 stores anchored by Primark, Dunnes Stores, Sports Direct and Lidl with five additions representing an investment of over £1.1m and spanning some 15,000 sq ft. of additional retail space.

This month saw new lettings including Boots Opticians, B Perfect Cosmetics and fashion boutique Ivy Lane whilst existing tenants HOME and Superdrug have both doubled their footprint.

Across the five stores, 45 new jobs have been created.

Buttercrane centre manager Peter Murray, said: “We are thrilled to have an occupancy rate of 98% as we approach the Christmas season. Following on from recent major investment in the scheme, opening up Bridge Street and acquiring anchor tenants Sports Direct and Lidl last year, we’ve capitalised on that appeal to deliver an exciting combination of new brands to Buttercrane.

“These new brands, larger stores and enhanced mall offering are testament to the hard work of our management team, letting agents Lambert Smith Hampton and Cushman Wakefield, and the ongoing investment of the landlord in ensuring the quality services and facilities for our customers.”

Boots the Chemist has been trading in the Centre for over 20 years and has now added Boots the Optician. It’s a UK leading multiple with over 550 stores and this is their seventh store in NI. Hearing Care is also offered in the store utilising the latest auditory testing technology.

B Perfect has launched a new store in Buttercrane joining other mega stores in Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow. The local cosmetic brand was first launched by Londonderry man Brendan McDonnell in 2012 and has since secured ‘must have’ status and multiple awards.

The start of November also welcomed, Ivy Lane - a new independent female fashion boutique specialising in on-trend, affordable fashion. Following on from the success of its sister store Reeva, Ivy Lane will have a range of special occasion and evening out looks.

Also Superdrug has doubled the footprint of the store and its staff numbers as it reveals a ‘makeover’, becoming one of the largest stores in Northern Ireland.

The store now occupies some 7,000 sq. ft. and with that brings a number of new cosmetic brands to Newry. Plus, it has extended its brow, piercing and nail services with a larger dedicated service bar in the new store with new options.

Home – the kitchen, living and bedding specialist has been trading in Buttercrane for four years and recently ‘moved house’ into a new retail unit which doubles its’ footprint to 2,800 square foot.

Peter added: “Buttercrane has always offered an enviable mix of independent and national retailers which customers love and we are delighted to welcome these new brands and expansion of existing traders.

"This has created significant new employment in the area and it’s great so see local and national companies investing economically in our region. The cumulative £1.1m investment is a very clear signal of confidence in Newry City, in traditional ‘bricks and mortar retail’ and in Buttercrane Centre itself.”