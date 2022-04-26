The tallest hotel in Ireland, which opened in 2018, is one of the Hastings Hotels portfolio.

The inspector’s report praised the hotel’s “five-star service delivered by a friendly and engaging team”.

The AA report said: “First impressions of the Hastings Grand Central are excellent, with a well-kept fascia in a highly accessible location.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Wade, the Head Concierge at Belfast's Grand Central Hotel, welcomes visitors to the hotel. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

“The diverse, spacious and versatile public areas present extremely well, having benefited from some serious investment. Bedrooms and bathrooms are equipped and furnished to a high standard.”

The Seahorse Restaurant has also been awarded an AA Rosette which is given to restaurants that achieve standards that stand out in their local area, serving food prepared with care, understanding and skill and using good quality ingredients.

The Grand Central is the second in the Hastings Hotels collection to be given a five-star rating, joining the Culloden Estate & Spa.

Stephen Meldrum, general manager of the Grand Central Hotel, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded a five-star rating by the AA and I would like to pay testament to every single member of staff as it is because of them that this recognition has been made possible.

The Grand Central Hotel in Belfast

“It is great, not only for Hastings Hotels, but also for tourism in Northern Ireland as we continue to produce a first class offering both in terms of the product and the people.”