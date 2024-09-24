Five star review for Northern Ireland glamping retreat

By Claire Cartmill
Published 24th Sep 2024, 09:48 BST
During a quality grading inspection by Tourism NI, Enniskeen Estate, Newcastle was found to have been designed to a high standard with well considered furniture and fittings plus outstanding spa and sauna facilities

A glamping retreat in Newcastle has been awarded a five-star accommodation grade by Tourism Northern Ireland.

Enniskeen Estate and Forest Spa, which is located on the Bryansford Road in the heart of the Tollymore Valley, is made up of a number of glamping cabins in the woods, including the Dreamer’s Drey, Kingfisher’s Residence and Doe’s Den.

During a quality grading inspection by Tourism NI, the accommodation was found to have been designed to a high standard with well considered furniture and fittings of exceptional quality.

A glamping retreat in Newcastle has been awarded a five-star accommodation grade by Tourism Northern Ireland. Pictured is John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism Northern Ireland with Esme Porter and Andrew Porter, owners of Enniskeen Estate in Newcastle, which has been awarded a five-star accommodation grading by Tourism NIA glamping retreat in Newcastle has been awarded a five-star accommodation grade by Tourism Northern Ireland. Pictured is John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism Northern Ireland with Esme Porter and Andrew Porter, owners of Enniskeen Estate in Newcastle, which has been awarded a five-star accommodation grading by Tourism NI
The addition of a spa was found to bring another dimension to the guest experience.

The wood-fired sauna cabin and its setting, among the towering fir trees with panoramic windows overlooking Tollymore Valley and Slieve Donard, was found to be outstanding.

John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism NI, said: “Tourism NI is delighted to award Enniskeen Estate a five-star accommodation grading.

Enniskeen Estate in Newcastle is made up of a number of glamping cabins in the woods, including the Dreamer’s Drey (pictured), Kingfisher’s Residence and Doe's DenEnniskeen Estate in Newcastle is made up of a number of glamping cabins in the woods, including the Dreamer’s Drey (pictured), Kingfisher’s Residence and Doe's Den
Enniskeen Estate in Newcastle is made up of a number of glamping cabins in the woods, including the Dreamer’s Drey (pictured), Kingfisher’s Residence and Doe's Den

“This is a thoroughly well-deserved award, testament to the exceptionally high-quality facilities and services on offer to guests.

“The accommodation at Enniskeen Estate further boosts the already amazing tourism and hospitality offering we have in Co Down and I wish Andrew and his team every success.”

Andrew Porter, owner of Enniskeen Estate, explained: “The Tourism NI grading scheme has helped us fine tune our luxury glamping offer so it genuinely is a next level overnight experience for discerning guests.

A glamping retreat in Newcastle has been awarded a five-star accommodation grade by Tourism Northern Ireland. Pictured is John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism Northern Ireland with Esme Porter and Andrew Porter, owners of Enniskeen Estate in Newcastle, which has been awarded a five-star accommodation grading by Tourism NI

“Our five-star grading award now shines a brighter light on our business, showing guests how they really can sleep in spectacular and peaceful nature locations sustainably, yet still enjoy little luxuries and a discreet personal service.”

The Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme is a mark of distinction and gives visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness that they can expect during their stay.

The scheme is open to hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering, hostels and guest accommodation with businesses capable of achieving a grading of up to five stars.

