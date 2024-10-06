Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Starting out as a chartered civil engineer, I worked in the waste management industry for about 13 years and then with a global environmental consultancy for 11.

I did a fair bit of travelling in this role visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan and Israel and I was really quite taken by how precious water was and how interested in water usage people were. It was quite the opposite back home in Northern Ireland where it was taken for granted.

Travelling to dryer, water scarce areas really got me thinking and it inspired my water saving concept, Wizso.

Wizso started to come to life during lockdown when I got an Innovation Voucher from Invest NI and went to Queen’s University in Belfast to begin research and development into the first version of Wizso.

Wizso was designed principally for those who pay for their water. The product allows the consumer to drop the tablet into the toilet, releasing a recognisably clean colour and fresh fragrance which gives the user the confidence not to flush. Although the product currently is more fitting to the domestic market in England and further afield, it is of particular interest to businesses in Northern Ireland who pay for their water and who are looking to improve their sustainability credentials.

I thought very early on that there had to be a financial benefit to using Wiszo. For homeowners who weren’t necessarily environmentally conscious we would need to shift their thinking, delivering a behavioural change. We started to connect with and run trials with UK water companies which would provide hard facts and figures which would make Wizso attractive to consumers.

We have run trials with four different water companies across the UK, all of which have been successful at proving that our concept works but also showing that people really like Wizso and are happy to adopt it. Consumers understand the need to save water and paired with the financial savings are happy to give it go. Other water companies have heard of the successes of using Wizso and now want their customers to trial it as well.

The savings have been pretty extraordinary from our trials. Each of us are using 50 litres of drinking water to flush away a litre and a half of urine every day. Simply by making Wizso available for use and by explaining the “Why”, we have seen between 25 and 40% reductions in flush volumes.

If you pay for water, you have a meter which tracks your usage. Homes involved in the trials were able to provide detailed meter data which highlighted the savings they made in water usage as well as showing their impact on the environment through the carbon saved.

On average Wizso tables cost about half the cost of a flush, so there’s approximately 100% return every time you use a tablet and don’t flush which is very attractive for consumers.

Wizso is all about doing your bit to live more sustainably and help the environment. It also has the ability to save water in water scarce regions. I was recently approached by a gentleman from Mexico who said he was very interested in Wizso and that he had been following what we had been doing for the last 18 months. This got me thinking again about new markets for Wizso. I felt that if someone in a water stressed region understands what Wizso does and the impact that could have it would be worth exploring.

Mexcio City is currently in a situation where 43% of inhabitants don’t have access to clean water. Wizso, although not the solution to this issue, could help to reduce water usage. We are now close to securing a distributor in Mexico and we will be selling Wizso there in the near future.

After two successful fundraising rounds, we are planning a larger fundraise early next year which will allow us to further grow and develop. We are looking forward to future, showcasing how our little water saving tablet, developed in Northern Ireland could help save water across the world by avoiding one flush at a time.