Flame Belfast: New 120-seater restaurant and bar reveals opening date of new location following £750k investment

One of the city centre’s longest serving restaurants is reopening its doors on July 5 after moving to the Ewart Building in Belfast.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 08:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 08:20 BST

Last month, Flame closed its doors on Howard Street after 10 years with the news it would be relocating to the recently restored iconic building on Bedford Street.

Three quarters of a million pounds has been invested in fitting out Flame’s brand new 120-seater restaurant occupying the bottom floor.

The move will see over 40 staff fire up an innovative new menu showcasing the country’s best regional produce.

Flame’s Gaurav Kher, said: “With 10 years of business under our belt, when the opportunity arose to expand and make the move among some of the city centre’s most prestigious landmarks, we grabbed it with both hands.

“This significant investment shows our commitment and passion to Belfast’s hospitality scene and we hope our new venue will continue to grow this vital sector of the Northern Ireland economy.

“We’ve always had a strong ethos of working instinctively with fire ovens to marry together the very best ingredients. We’re proud to be working with a range of fantastic local suppliers to bring the best of Northern Ireland’s produce to your plate.”

The Ewart Building project has seen an £85 million renovation to a Grade B listed linen warehouse dating back to 1870, which is now home to a number of multinational firms.

Three quarters of a million pounds has been invested in fitting out Flame’s brand new eatery occupying the bottom floor of the iconic Ewart Building on Bedford Street, which has recently been renovated. Pictured are Flame’s Sarah Jane Sinclair, Tony McBride and Gaurav Kher at the new 120-seater restaurant at its new location as part of Belfast’s iconic Ewart Building on Bedford StreetThree quarters of a million pounds has been invested in fitting out Flame’s brand new eatery occupying the bottom floor of the iconic Ewart Building on Bedford Street, which has recently been renovated. Pictured are Flame’s Sarah Jane Sinclair, Tony McBride and Gaurav Kher at the new 120-seater restaurant at its new location as part of Belfast’s iconic Ewart Building on Bedford Street
Flame now sits amongst a number of hotels, Grade-A office space, The Ulster Hall and the new Transport Hub tapping into the corporate, leisure and tourism markets.

