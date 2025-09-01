Fluid AV shortlisted for prestigious 'Public Sector Project of the Year' at AV Awards 2025

Fluid AV, a leading provider of smart audio-visual integration solutions across sectors including education, corporate, and hospitality, is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted for the Public Sector Project of the Year award at the AV Awards, taking place in London on November 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nomination recognises Fluid AV’s work on the Incident Simulation Centre for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) - a cutting-edge facility designed to transform training standards in emergency response.

Fluid AV delivered an advanced, fully integrated AV solution that allows NIFRS to replicate complex emergency situations with complete realism. The new system enables immersive training experiences, supports real-time decision making, and enhances collaboration across multiple agencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the shortlisting, Stephen Mayne, Managing Director of Fluid AV, said: “Being shortlisted for Public Sector Project of the Year at the AV Awards is a tremendous honour. Our work with the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has been a landmark project for Fluid AV, and this recognition highlights the expertise, dedication, and innovation of our entire team.”

Fluid AV pictured outside their Belfast HQ

Headquartered in Belfast and Edinburgh, Fluid AV specialises in comprehensive audio-visual integration across education, corporate, government, hospitality, retail, and more.