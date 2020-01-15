Flybe rescue welcomed by CBI Northern Ireland

A leading business organisation has said a government bail-out of Flybe will be a massive relief to both staff and commuters who use the service.

The Treasury announced on Tuesday evening that the loss-making regional carrier would continue operating after agreeing to review air passenger duty (APD).

CBI Northern Ireland director Angela McGowan said: “The news about the Flybe rescue plan is welcome and will be a massive relief to all the staff who work at the company and communities who rely on the vital links Flybe provides.

“In the package is an important step to review regional connectivity. This is something that CBI NI is keen to support, as better transport links outside the south-east is fundamental to the government’s ambitions to ‘levelling up’ the country’s economic performance.

“More broadly, the new government has a huge opportunity to look at the overall cost of doing business and to support growth through high-quality, sustainable infrastructure. That’s what will ultimately drive shared prosperity and level up growth across the UK.”

Meanwhile, British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) has filed a complaint with the European Union over the government’s decision to rescue Flybe.

IAG has claimed to the European Commission that the rescue deal breaches state aid rules and gives the struggling airline an unfair advantage.