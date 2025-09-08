Food businesses invited to learn about GEOfood membership

Clarkhill Farm.

Local food producers, farmers and hospitality businesses in Newry, Mourne and Down are invited to attend an information evening highlighting two complementary programmes, the GEOfood network and the Go Succeed business support service.

The event will take place at KIS Pizza & Coffee Bar, Crossmaglen, on Tuesday 16 September at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “Our Mourne Gullion Strangford UNESCO Global Geopark is proud to be a recognised GEOfood territory. The GEOfood network celebrates the direct connection between our region's unique landscape, geology and cultural heritage.

"We are inviting farmers, growers, processors, chefs, retailers and others involved in the local food chain, to become GEOfood partners and help us celebrate the rich culinary identity of our Geopark. By becoming a GEOfood partner, your business will join a growing international network that promotes sustainable food rooted in place.

Paul Cunningham from Mourne Larder

“Also at the information evening, businesses will hear about Go Succeed, the Council-led business support programme which is free of charge to all business owners or potential business owners. This initiative provides advice and practical support for enterprises at any stage, from start-ups to established companies plannning to grow. The session will also highlight the Go Succeed capital funding opportunity, which will provide 50% grants up to £3,000 for qualifying business projects.”

Attendees will hear from guest speakers, including local producer Colleen McCann of Clarkhill Farm, as well as Paul Cunningham from Mourne Larder, who will share in a pre-recorded video his experience of being involved with the GEOfood network.