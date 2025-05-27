The shortlisted products range from gluten-free breakfast cereals and potato croquettes to steak flavoured crispy onions from the producer of the world’s first crispy onions.

Products from Mash Direct in Comber, Kestrel Foods in Craigavon and Coleraine’s Scott’s Crispy Onions have been shortlisted in the Free from Food Awards, the UK’s only awards dedicated to food and drink that is free from one or more of the top 14 major allergens.

All three Northern Ireland contenders are family-owned enterprises focused on sales in Great Britain and further afield. Mash Direct and Kestrel have exported to markets such as the US, Europe and Hong Kong. Scott’s Crispy Onions now has extensive business in Scotland and England.

Kestrel has a total of five products from its successful and established Just Live a Little breakfast and Forest Feast snack brands shortlisted by the expert judges. The products in the running in the Breakfast category are Just Live a Little Gluten-free Apple and Cinnamon Jumbo Porridge Oat Pot; Maple and Toasted Pecan Granola; and Maple Syrup Jumbo Oat Porridge Pot.

The successful snack business, founded and managed by Michael Hall, also has two Forest Feast branded products in the Confectionery category. These are Forest Feast Dark Chocolate Brazils and Forest Feast Peppermint Cream Dark Chocolate Almonds.

The company, based outside Portadown, has become one of the most innovative and successful producers of breakfast cereals, snack and energy foods, the latter under the ActiSnack brand.

The shortlisting is described by Kestrel as an important development in raising awareness of its products especially in Britain, a growing marketplace for healthier options.

A hugely successful farm-based business outside Comber, Mash Direct has been shortlisted for its Potato, Cheese and Onion Croquette, one of its range of side dishes. Owned and managed by the Hamilton family, Mash Direct is now among the most progressive producers of meal sides and veggie products that range from the original potato mash product. The mash was first launched in 2004 by husband and wife team Martin and Tracy Hamilton as a farm diversification project. Products now include beer battered onions, prepared vegetables such as carrots, broccoli and turnips, potato cakes and vegetable burgers.

Scott’s Crispy Onion in Coleraine has been shortlisted for its Gluten-Free Steak Flavoured Crispy Onions, one of the small company’s extensive portfolio of ready-to-eat products.

The business was launched by Richard Scott in 2012 on the back of a successful vegetable operation formed by the family in 1955. It was the first in the UK to cook, package and retail crispy onions which it now sells here and across Great Britain. It was the world’s first producer of gluten-free crispy onions.

Richard says: “We’re proud to announce that our Gluten-Free Steak Flavour Crispy Onions has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Sides & Light Meals category at the Free from Food Awards 2025, sponsored by What Allergy? Magazine.

“This recognition means a lot to our team, as it highlights our commitment to creating flavour-packed, gluten-free options without compromising on taste or texture. Our Gluten-Free Steak Flavour has been carefully developed to deliver the same bold, savoury punch our customers love — just without the gluten.

“The Free from Food Awards celebrate innovation, quality, and inclusivity in food and drink, and we’re honoured to be recognised alongside some of the best in the industry,” he adds.

All three companies have won awards for quality, taste and innovation including UK Great Taste and Blas na hEireann, Irish Food Awards. Mash Direct has also gained the prestigious UK Manufacturing Excellence Award

First launched in 2008, the awards are now highly anticipated events in the free from foods calendar, celebrating the very best in allergen-free from food and drink. And whilst everyone loves a medal, the FFFAs are so much more than this. They are recognised for supporting, promoting and actively encouraging both existing and new product development.

The awards celebrate the very best in free from and an eye-catching logo assures that a product has been rigorously taste tested and has clear, compliant labelling. Food and drinks that win the awards are benchmarks in the category, and small producers and supermarkets compete on a level playing field for one of the coveted awards.

Since 2008, thousands of free from products have been blind tasted by specialist judging panels, featuring chefs, developers, manufacturers, nutritionists and allergy reactors, and many of our judges are well-known figures in the food and allergy worlds.

Feedback from the panels has proved invaluable to manufacturers and have been instrumental in encouraging development and innovation in the free from allergens market.

The awards are entirely independent, supported by sponsorship and entry fees only.

