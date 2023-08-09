Newry concrete maker, Smith Concrete, including its substantial site and production facility, has been put up for sale as a going concern with an asking price of over £1.5million.

The sale of the established family business is being managed by Bradley NI, the leading property agency which has offices in Newry, Belfast, Warrenpoint and Rostrevor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based at Greenbank Industrial Estate, Smith Concrete is a highly-successful mini-mix concrete firm operating across the island of Ireland. It was established in 1984 by James Smith, a bricklayer who saw a market for the manufacture and supply of high-quality concrete products. Today it employs over 17 people.

In addition to the successful trading business, the sale includes the company’s 2.1 acre site, its 7,500 sq ft production facility, a concrete batching plant, a modular main office building, an admin facility building, and machinery, equipment and vehicles.

Garrett O’Hare, managing director of Bradley NI, said: “This is a very successful trading business with a track record spanning over 40 years that the owners have decided to put on the market due to retirement. It is a rare opportunity for an interested party to acquire a company in this sector with such an established brand, strong client base, and expert team. We anticipate keen interest and would expect the asking price to be exceeded.”