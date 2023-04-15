News you can trust since 1737
Former Diageo CFO Nick Rose joins Angoka board

Former Diageo chief financial officer Nick Rose has been appointed to the board of Belfast-based cybersecurity specialist Angoka.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 15th Apr 2023, 18:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 18:27 BST

Nick has also held previous non-executive positions in companies including BAe Systems and BT and chaired the Loch Lomond Whisky Group.

Angoka chairman Steve Berry says the appointment of Nick Rose reflects the company’s progress in becoming the lead cybersecurity provider for road transport and aviation.

“Nick Rose’s stellar experience brings huge value to our operation,” said Mr Berry. “We are forging new methods of secure, automated transport and mobility systems whose applications will be almost infinite. This requires a team whose acumen, experience and ambition will guide the company forward into this new era.”

Nick added: “I’m delighted to be joining the Angoka board at a very exciting time in the company’s journey. The requirement for securely connected mobility is central to many industries and activities and Angoka has unique capability in this area.”

The Belfast firm has partnered with a number of projects in the UK Research and Innovation’s Future Flight Challenge including Skyway in which air traffic corridors in the south of England have been designated for drones and unmanned aircraft. Angoka supplies the hacker-proof security for automated, teleoperated and unmanned aircraft using these corridors.  

Angoka recently consolidated its position as a supplier of critical systems for advanced mobility by securing central roles in three major ground transportation projects.

This followed a successful public competition issued by the Centre for Connected Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV).

The three projects include ‘Harlander’ which is providing an autonomous passenger transport system working with Belfast Harbour Commissioners and BT among others; ‘V-CAL’, a collaboration led by the North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) located at Nissan Motor Company in Sunderland and focused on autonomous and remote operations of heavy goods vehicles; and the ‘Sunderland Advanced Mobility Shuttle’, a project defining the future of urban passenger transport. 

Nick Rose, former Diageo CFO, has been appointed to the board of Belfast-based cybersecurity specialist AngokaNick Rose, former Diageo CFO, has been appointed to the board of Belfast-based cybersecurity specialist Angoka
