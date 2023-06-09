Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) is set to welcome more than 400 businesspeople to its Annual Lunch on Friday, June 23 in Belfast City Hall.

The sold-out event will be hosted by its newly elected president, Cathal Geoghegan, who is the managing director of Henderson Foodservice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests at the lunch will hear from former professional footballer and Premier League Manager, Harry Redknapp. The TV Pundit turned ‘King of the Jungle’ will be interviewed on-stage by broadcaster and event host, Claire McCollum.

Harry’s career in professional football spanned a remarkable 52 years during which Harry saw 279 games as a player and 1,400 games in management making him third on the all-time list of most games managed in the Premier League. Since then, Harry has gone on to lead a successful career in Broadcast, providing punditry on BT Sport and in 2018 winning the title of King of the Jungle on ITV’s “I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here”.

During an on-stage conversation, Harry will share personal insights into an extraordinary career which has made him one of the most prominent football speakers and managers in the UK.

NI Chamber’s 2023 Annual Lunch is delivered with the support of sponsors BT, Cleaver Fulton Rankin, GMcG and Everun, well as drinks reception sponsor, Dell.

Harry Redknapp, TV pundit turned ‘King of the Jungle’ star, will be interviewed on-stage at the NI Chamber Annual Lunch and interviewed by broadcaster and event host, Claire McCollum