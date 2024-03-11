A former high-profile fashion model has become one of the most respected and in-demand photographers in Northern Ireland. Collette O’Neill was crowned Northern Ireland Photographer of the Year 2004 from the Professional Photographers Association Northern Ireland (PPANI)

A former high-profile fashion model from Belfast has seamlessly transitioned behind the camera lens to become one of the most respected and in-demand photographers in Northern Ireland.

And recently Collette O’Neill was crowned Northern Ireland Photographer of the Year 2004 from the Professional Photographers Association Northern Ireland (PPANI). She also scooped multiple awards for her exceptional talent including Overall Creative Photographer of the Year at the recent awards.

Her talent and dedication to her photography have earned her the admiration of peers and clients alike, achieving a standing ovation at the glittering awards ceremony, held in Slieve Donard Hotel.

With almost two decades of experience as a fashion model for television, newspaper advertising, and promotional campaigns, Collette transitioned to the world of photography in 2014, launching her own business, Collette Creative. Today, 10 years on, she has worked with some of the top personalities and brands in the world, from President Joe Biden, Vogue Magazine, Hello! Magazine to many local brands, as well as being chosen recently to photograph all the current female MLAs at Stormont Assembly. Her work spans a wide variety of sectors, including commercial, advertising, fashion, corporate and personal work.

Commenting at the awards, Collette said: "I am just blown away by the awards – I still cannot believe it! To be recognised amongst all my peers who are just so talented is a real pinch-me moment and I am so happy.

"I cannot believe that I have come home with accolades that I thought I could only dream about. I am truly grateful and so very proud. Achieving a life achievement is really one of those out-of-body incredible experiences.

"After years of working as a model, and indeed in my day job as a graphic and website designer I developed a deep appreciation for the artistry behind the camera.

"Photography allows me to capture the beauty and diversity of the world around us, and I am grateful for the opportunity to express my creativity in this way."

Collette opened her own photographic studio in Belmont, East Belfast in 2016, and since then her portfolio and awards cabinet has gone from strength-to-strength.

“I enjoy the human and personal connection that my career allows me to do and fostering relationships with my clients – this has been a cornerstone of my approach to every shoot, whether it's working with the President of the United States or capturing precious family portraits,” she added.