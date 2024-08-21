Plans for the Kingfisher Hotel extension in Templepatrick

Plans for a 68-suite extension costing up to £20m at the former Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick will be aimed at making it like the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland, the owners have said.

The plans were given the go-ahead at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee this week.

The work at the Kingfisher Hotel, at Paradise Walk, is planned to include expansion of the ground floor function room and conservatory, provision of 21 shepherds’ huts, log cabins and glamping pods and manager’s lodge, along with 304 additional car parking spaces.

A planning officer told the committee that the design of the proposed four-storey extension is “reflective of the existing hotel”.

A total of 14 objections have been received relating to concerns over potential over-development, impact on the character of the area and impact on existing infrastructure. However, the officer went on to say that the proposals will have “no detrimental impact on neighbouring properties”.

A report to the committee said "the proposal is to accommodate a function room, ground floor toilets, lobby, bar and storage and cloakrooms. The first, second and third floors are to accommodate 20 bedroom suites respectively with the remaining eight suites to be accommodated on the fourth floor.”

The glamping cabins are to be located to the north-west of the proposed extension and will replace the existing driving range building. Ten proposed shepherds’ huts will be located to the south-west of the hotel building and will be on wheels with a curved roof.

Three log cabins and eight glamping pods will each provide two bedrooms, a shower room, a kitchen and living area.

Speaking at the meeting, applicant Patrick Kearney said that the council has been “very supportive” of the redevelopment which has cost £14m, to date, for a “total refurbishment” of rooms, restaurant and golf course.

“We want to mimic Gleneagles in Scotland, ” said Mr Kearney. ”There is no reason why Northern Ireland can’t have a destination like Gleneagles.”

He went on to say that the proposed extension represents the second phase of the redevelopment which is expected to cost between £14m to £20m, will create 120 jobs on completion and up to 50 construction jobs.

Planning agent Stephen Blaney said: “All we need are more tourists attracted to an enhanced offering. This is what a 68-suite extension will provide.”

In response to a query from Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster, Mr Blaney indicated that the company will be working with NI Water to “get a solution to sewerage issues in Templepatrick”.

Cllr Foster asked about noise monitoring at the hotel. The agent replied: “We are quite happy with the conditions that the environmental health officer has proposed.