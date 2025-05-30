Former Invest NI executive and Chartered Accountants NI head join Employee Ownership Ireland Board
Employee Ownership Ireland (EOI) has announced the appointment of two new members to its board.
Jeremy Fitch, a chartered accountant with a distinguished career spanning more than three decades, joins the board following his retirement in 2024.
His most recent role was as executive director of Business Growth at Invest Northern Ireland, where he played a central role in shaping the region’s economic strategy. Throughout his career, Jeremy was instrumental in securing major foreign direct investment into Northern Ireland, helping to bring global names such as Citi and HBO to the region, as well as supporting significant projects like the Shorts C-series wing initiative. His leadership helped foster the development of key sectors, including fintech, legal services, and life sciences, positioning Northern Ireland as a competitive destination for innovation-led business.
Joining him on the board is Zara Duffy, head of Northern Ireland at Chartered Accountants Ireland. Zara brings significant experience in professional advocacy, strategic engagement with policymakers, and a deep understanding of the local business environment. In her role, she has worked closely with business leaders and institutions to support the accountancy profession and champion issues that impact small and medium-sized enterprises. She is a strong advocate for robust corporate governance, sustainability, and inclusive economic development, values that align closely with EOI’s mission.
The new appointments come at a time when Employee Ownership Ireland is seeing increased interest from companies exploring alternative models of ownership that place employees at the heart of decision-making and success.
Employee Ownership Ireland (EOI) is a member-led organisation dedicated to supporting businesses across Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland on their journey toward employee ownership.
