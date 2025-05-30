Jeremy Fitch and Zara Duffy bring decades of leadership experience to help steer the organisation’s mission of promoting sustainable, employee-led business growth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employee Ownership Ireland (EOI) has announced the appointment of two new members to its board.

Jeremy Fitch, a chartered accountant with a distinguished career spanning more than three decades, joins the board following his retirement in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His most recent role was as executive director of Business Growth at Invest Northern Ireland, where he played a central role in shaping the region’s economic strategy. Throughout his career, Jeremy was instrumental in securing major foreign direct investment into Northern Ireland, helping to bring global names such as Citi and HBO to the region, as well as supporting significant projects like the Shorts C-series wing initiative. His leadership helped foster the development of key sectors, including fintech, legal services, and life sciences, positioning Northern Ireland as a competitive destination for innovation-led business.

Zara Duffy has also joined the board of Employee Ownership Ireland

Joining him on the board is Zara Duffy, head of Northern Ireland at Chartered Accountants Ireland. Zara brings significant experience in professional advocacy, strategic engagement with policymakers, and a deep understanding of the local business environment. In her role, she has worked closely with business leaders and institutions to support the accountancy profession and champion issues that impact small and medium-sized enterprises. She is a strong advocate for robust corporate governance, sustainability, and inclusive economic development, values that align closely with EOI’s mission.

The new appointments come at a time when Employee Ownership Ireland is seeing increased interest from companies exploring alternative models of ownership that place employees at the heart of decision-making and success.