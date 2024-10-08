Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Maghera public house, The Hideout Lounge, in Main Street, is to be turned into four apartments with associated car parking.

Planning approval was granted at last Tuesday’s (October 1) Planning meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

The planning application was lodged by 3rd Dimension, Gracefield Road, Magherafelt, on behalf of Donal Gormley, McKenna Rise, Maghera.

The planning officer’s report states: “This is an application for a change of use, with an extension to the premises, from a vacant public house to four apartments.

Vacant pub ‘The Hideout Lounge’, Main Street, Maghera, will make way for four apartments. Credit: Google

“The site is located within the town centre of Maghera and has a frontage onto the Main Street, with an access to the side which is shared with a number of commercial units, a funeral parlour and a large dwelling.

“The access leads to a communal car park located to the rear of the property, which is also shared with the aforementioned premises.

“One objection was received from an adjacent landowner who wishes that the existing access is respected and maintained for use by existing HGVs which require access to the commercial units located to the rear of the site.

The former pub building is large enough for four apartments. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council

“DfI (Department for Infrastructure) Roads were consulted and advise that they have no objections in terms of road safety or access to the premises.

“The site is currently occupied by a vacant public house on the ground floor, with first-floor residential accommodation.

“There is a large private car park at the rear of the property which also serves a number of industrial/commercial units at the rear of the carpark.

“The proposed layout plan indicates a total of four dwelling units which are in the form of four apartments ranging from 63m2 to 93m2.”

The recommendation to approve the application was proposed by Cllr Seán McPeake (Sinn Féin, Carntogher DEA) and seconded by Cllr Christine McFlynn (SDLP, Magherafelt DEA).