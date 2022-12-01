Working as a retail sales manager, Conor’s dream was to open his own business.

Conor said: “I was working full time as a retail store manager, and I felt that it was time that I pushed myself that bit further. So, in the evenings I started Vine and set up our social media pages and website.

“Vine Living is a home, giftware and deli business. When you come into Vine you can find everything from locally made artisan cheeses and coffees, handmade candles, bath bombs, wax melts as well as gift sets and cushions.”

No two days are the same for the 32-year-old entrepreneur but he said the hard work definitely pays off: “I think whenever you have a business idea in your mind’s eye and you continuously work towards it, it becomes this brick-and-mortar business that you open the doors to everyday allowing you serve the local community. It’s still a feeling I can’t get over yet, but I am loving it – I’m just so happy that we’ve launched and we’re here.”

When Vine Living launched and opened its doors in September 2021, Conor had to overcome a few obstacles: “When opening and starting a business there is always going to be hurdles especially right now in our current climate where we need to make every penny count, and when it comes to buying the stock for Vine I really look at that. I look for high quality products at affordable prices that people are going to really like.

“I am really lucky at the moment as Vine is still growing and we are really excited about Christmas. We have a lot going on with Christmas hampers and Christmas gift sets.”

Conor decided to get in touch with Go For It after seeing the advert for the start-up business programme on social media.

He said: “Initially I saw a lot of businesses on social media mentioning the Go For It programme and how it helped them set up. I contacted my local council and they put me in touch with the programme.

“They set me up with Caolan who was my business adviser. Caolan put together a business plan for me as well as a cash flow forecast which helped me set up Vine.

“During the programme, myself and Caolan went through every aspect of setting up a business from the ground up. We looked at marketing plans, sales projection for the year and we even broke it down to daily sales targets so I can keep myself on track.”

A former retail manager, Conor Irvine spotted a gap in the market and has opened his own homeware and deli business thanks to the help of the Go For It programme in association with Derry City and Strabane District Council. Pictured is cllr Sandra Duffy, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Conor Irvine from Vine Living and Caolan Campbell from Enterprise North West

Conor’s hopes for the future are for Vine Living to grow and to expand his product shipping worldwide, not just within the UK and Ireland.

Caolan, Enterprise North West, added: “Conor was an excellent case of someone who seen a real potential in the market. From local Irish homemade products such as soaps to luxury soft furnishings and statement vases, Conor has rapidly progressed his business into a luxury Londonderry City Centre shop front now too.”