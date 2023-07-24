Clothing brand North Coast NI is set to launch its first ever Northern Ireland store in Portrush.

The new store on Eglinton Street will be home to an extensive collection of outdoor coastal wear as well as an exclusive range of Hydro Flask products and Goodr sunglasses. The store will also provide customers with an intimate sit-in coffee offering as well as the option for take away. The launch marks an investment by in excess of £250,000 and has created 12 new jobs for the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founders Russell and Victoria Kelly, both north coast natives, were inspired from their travels to bring to the local market a high quality casual clothing brand that was both birthed from and reflective of the beautiful north coast.

North Coast based clothing brand ‘North Coast NI’ is set to launch its first ever store right in the heart of Portrush. Founders Victoria and Russell Kelly are pictured along with their co-founder Paddy De Lasa at the site of new clothing store, North Coast NI, in Portrush. The store, which is officially opening its doors on July 29, is bringing 12 new jobs to the local community

Since its inception North Coast NI has placed value on community, adventure and creativity with the clothing range being designed on the north coast by co-founder Paddy De Lasa. The store design was also overseen by BTS Concept and has drawn inspiration from the latest European trend that sees stores provide space for customers to explore their clothing and product offering in a relaxed environment, whilst also enjoying a coffee that was served on site.

Co-founder and former Northern Ireland footballer, Russell, who played for Leyton Orient and Darlington in the English Football League, before finishing his career with Linfield in the Irish League, explained: “The north coast is more than a destination, it’s an invitation into a way of life, centred around a thriving and authentic community, filled with wonderful people, breath-taking scenery and an invigorating lifestyle. While we have the privilege of calling this place home, many others have wonderful memories of visiting here, and it continues to be a favourite second home for so many.

“When we decided to launch the North Coast NI brand, it made so much sense to open our first physical store right in the heart of this bustling community. Our designs are all inspired by different aspects of the area, so we hope that our offering helps to celebrate all things North Coast!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand founders have also placed a high emphasis on ensuring their clothing production is held to the highest ethical practices.

New clothing store, North Coast NI, which is located on Eglinton Street in Portrush, is officially opening its doors on July 29 and is bringing 12 new jobs to the local community

The factories selected in Turkey to produce the clothes were personally visited on a number occasions by members of the team to ensure they met the standards expected for workers whilst also delivering high quality clothing.

Paddy added: “It was extremely important that every area of the business was fully steeped in the highest ethical practices. This ethos also extends to our selected coffee brand, New Ground, that not only tastes great and is ethically sourced but also operates out of the belief that coffee can go beyond the cup and can be used as a catalyst for change in our communities.”