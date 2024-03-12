Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland firm, Cloudsmith has announced that Sonatype veteran Karen Gardner has been named chief marketing officer (CMO).

The only local cloud-native software supply chain management platform, Cloudsmith is backed by some of the industry’s most respected investors, including Tiger Global, MMC Ventures and Frontline Ventures.

A technology marketing veteran with a 20-year track record helping technology companies to capture market share and drive revenue, Gardner brings a wealth of experience to her new role at the Belfast-based startup.

CEO Glenn Weinstein made the announcement in Belfast, said: “Karen will play a critical role in ensuring Cloudsmith takes advantage of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to completely redefine a major market.

"Most large software development organizations use outdated on-premises software to manage their software supply chains. Under Karen’s leadership, we will build our go-to-market engine to ensure that the power of using Cloudsmith to manage artifacts and software distribution is well-understood by the market. ”

Garder will work directly with CEO Glenn Weinstein to build demand generation strategies and hone Cloudsmith’s messaging in the highly competitive developer tools space.

