Former Sonatype CMO joins Belfast Cloudsmith as CMO
Northern Ireland firm, Cloudsmith has announced that Sonatype veteran Karen Gardner has been named chief marketing officer (CMO).
The only local cloud-native software supply chain management platform, Cloudsmith is backed by some of the industry’s most respected investors, including Tiger Global, MMC Ventures and Frontline Ventures.
A technology marketing veteran with a 20-year track record helping technology companies to capture market share and drive revenue, Gardner brings a wealth of experience to her new role at the Belfast-based startup.
CEO Glenn Weinstein made the announcement in Belfast, said: “Karen will play a critical role in ensuring Cloudsmith takes advantage of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to completely redefine a major market.
"Most large software development organizations use outdated on-premises software to manage their software supply chains. Under Karen’s leadership, we will build our go-to-market engine to ensure that the power of using Cloudsmith to manage artifacts and software distribution is well-understood by the market. ”
Garder will work directly with CEO Glenn Weinstein to build demand generation strategies and hone Cloudsmith’s messaging in the highly competitive developer tools space.
During Gardner’s tenure as CMO at Sonatype, she implemented marketing and demand generation programs that helped to grow annual revenue. However, unlike Sonatype, which is typically deployed in customers’ own data centres, Cloudsmith is fully architected for the cloud, fully managed, and scales with zero effort from the customer. Cloudsmith represents a wider transition towards fully cloud-native developer tools.