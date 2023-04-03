Northern Ireland’s latest chain of charity shops, ForSight has opened their first store in Belfast and it’s packed with rails of pre-loved and exclusive Vintage gems.

ForSight Belfast on Lombard Street is the organisation’s first new store opening in 2023, following fourth in Northern Ireland having opened in Londonderry, Enniskillen and Omagh last year.

The Londonderry store was the first for ForSight to stock their exclusive Vintage range, but Belfast has joined the family and will have a whole dedicated area. This exclusive range has thousands of pieces from brands like Ralph Lauren, Prada, Armani, Timberland, Nike, Puma, Adidas, Asics, Ellesse and more. Sports fans could also find something special as their Vintage Range extends to retro football and American sport jerseys.

Beverley Scallan, ForSight head of retail, said: “Following the success of launching our first three stores in Northern Ireland in 2022, we are delighted to continue the trend and expand into Belfast. This bustling city is the perfect location for us with its significant student population and we have seen already the wider public also share our passion for pre-loved, which has huge environmental benefits. Our environmentally friendly ethos also extends to the fit out of the new store, which is renovated and decorated using reclaimed, recycled, and pre-loved materials.

“If you haven’t already visited a ForSight store in Northern Ireland, make Belfast your first port of call as we guarantee you will be blown away by the quality of our stock and by our boutique style store design. Not to mention, by supporting our stores you will also help to fund initiatives that benefit people who are blind or vision impaired across Northern Ireland.’"

Danielle McDonagh, ForSight Belfast area manager, added: “Opening ForSight Belfast has been our most exciting journey yet and the passion from our staff and volunteers has been amazing. With our first few days behind us, we can already feel the sense of support from the local community and we look forward to nurturing that in the coming months and years.

“Please drop in to ForSight Belfast and say hello to the team. We are always on hand to accept donations or expressions of interest in volunteering, and we would also love to help you find your next pre-loved or vintage gem for your wardrobe as we approach an exciting summer!”

