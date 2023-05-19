Stephen Fitzpatrick has topped the new edition of The Rich List, published today online and in the print edition of The Sunday Times on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The Belfast-born entrepreneur, 45, founded the fast-growing energy giant, Ovo.

His wealth is estimated at £2.212 billion - up £872 million from last year, although the shares in his flying taxi venture have plummeted.

A new entry on the list in Northern Ireland this year is traders Robert and William Barnett and family who are valued at £525 million.

Belfast-based W&R Barnett has storage, grain-dealing and packaging arms.

Robert is chairman of the family-owned business.

The 68-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine reveals the wealth of the 350 richest people in Britain in its 35th annual edition.

There are 171 billionaires in the UK recorded this year, down six from 2022.

The combined wealth of the UK billionaires is £683.856 billion, up £30.734 billion, or 4.5 per cent, on the total wealth of the billionaires in last year’s Rich List.

Overall, the richest 350 in the UK this year are worth £796.459 billion.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: "This year's Sunday Times Rich List shows a golden period for the super rich is over.

"For the first time in 14 years we've seen the number of UK billionaires fall."

He added: “The bursting of the tech bubble, the end of rock bottom interests and the jitters creeping through the banking industry have all taken their toll."

Northern Ireland's rich list