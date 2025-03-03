McConville Butchers in Gilford, a cherished establishment with a remarkable history spanning over 71 years, has announced its closure.

Founded by Peter McConville, who first opened the shop over seven decades ago, the butchery has become a staple in the local community. After dedicating his life to the business, Peter retired at the age of 80 to care for his wife, yet he remained an integral part of the operation, providing guidance and support whenever needed.

The legacy of McConville Butchers continued with Peter's son, John, who joined the shop 48 years ago. Originally a baker in Tandragee, John made the transition to butchery and quickly became a key player in the business.

His passion for food led him to open 'Floury Hands,' a coffee shop and bakery in Gilford. Even after moving his bakery to Banbridge, John continued to lend a hand at the butchery, highlighting the strong connection between the two trades.

Eamon, who joined the team in 1997, initially thought his role would be temporary while Peter recovered from surgery. However, he soon found it hard to leave the butchery behind and eventually stepped into a leadership role when Peter retired.

While he may not fully embrace the title of 'the boss' – given the family's tendency to share their opinions – Eamon became a central figure in the business. The family has always been involved, working together to create a sense of community and dedication that has allowed McConville Butchers to thrive.

In a post social media on Sunday, the McConville family said: "To all our amazing customers, friends, the whole community of Gilford and surrounding areas, a heartfelt message to you all, as we start day one of our retirement.

“We have been absolutely overwhelmed to have witnessed the most heartfelt messages – notes of appreciation, joy, love, sadness, gratitude and respect written by YOU, those who matter most.

“The cards, the gifts and those who called to offer best wishes since announcing our retirement have left us speechless, we don't know what we expected but have been totally blown away by your incredible generosity. A heartfelt thank you to you all.

“71 years ago this year, our dad Peter, arrived in Gilford Butchers for the very first time, retiring at 80 years young to care for our mother, he continues to keep us right and offering advice when he feels it is needed.

“Yesterday, we were so thankful he put his white coat on and stood behind the counter once again.

“John joined dad in the shop 48 years ago, helping out after he finished his own job as a baker in Tandragee. Later he opened 'Floury Hands' coffee shop and bakery in Gilford before making the permanent move to his bakery in Banbridge but continued to do a bit of butchery too.

“Eamon, after working as a butcher in Portadown, arrived in Gilford in 1997, thinking it was on a temporary basis while dad recovered from major surgery, however, once there, it was hard to go back to his former job and taking instruction from another and so became 'the boss' when dad retired (although he might not agree he was 'the boss' as we all may have offered our opinions!) think secretly he just couldn't leave Gilford

“From time to time the rest of the family may have joined forces when a pair of extra hands were needed too!

“While yesterday was certainly 'the end of an era' for McConville's Family Butchers, after years of hard work and long days and early mornings, we are looking forward to enjoying days without time pressures and the next chapter of our lives.

“Thank you to all our friends in 'the shop' for keeping us in business for a lifetime and for understanding it was an extremely difficult decision for us to make but is time for us to take life a bit easier.”

