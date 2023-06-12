Four exceptional women entrepreneurs from Northern Ireland were among the esteemed guests invited to a Summer Celebration at the House of Lords.

This prestigious event, organised by Small Business Britain as part of their Small & Mighty Enterprise programme, aimed to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements of small businesses across the nation. Sponsored by Xero and ARU Peterborough, the Summer Celebration was an evening filled with joyous festivity, networking, and the sharing of success stories.

Among the honoured guests were:

Ellie McBride, founder of Calibrated Concepts, renowned for their expertise in creating flexible and spacious businesses through simple tech solutions and beautiful, functional websites.

Heather Carr, founder of Kill It With Quizzes, writing and teaching quiz funnels that are perfectly crafted to match your personality, your business and what really matters that convert into leads and sales!

Davina Gordon, founder of Naissance Marketing, helping businesses thrive online through consistency, creativity, and passion with social media strategy and mentoring.

Brigitte Le Boulleur, managing director of The Puffin Gallery, an artist-run gallery of fine art and contemporary crafts, based in Ballycastle.

The event provided a unique platform for the four to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs and industry leaders, exchange insights, and celebrate their collective growth.

Ellie McBride said: “I'm truly honoured to have been invited back to the House of Lords this Summer Celebration. The past few years have really tested and tried small business owners and Small Business Britain’s commitment to all of us has been phenomenal. The fact that we’re all still going and growing stronger speaks volumes about the hard work, resilience and passion of small business owners who strive to make a difference."

Davina Gordon, founder of Naissance Marketing, expressed her excitement: "It was amazing to be invited to the House of Lords honouring small but mighty female-led businesses. Female entrepreneurs are the engine room of the economy and it is important to acknowledge all the hard work that is being done, often in isolation. Events like this are important as creative women thrive off being around one another. It’s not easy running a business but that is not a reason not to start. Women can achieve anything they want to. You just need self belief and passion to succeed.”

The Summer Celebration provided a platform for these women entrepreneurs to connect with each other and other business owners to support one another and share our vast communal knowledge, from the range of our expertises. Their presence at this prestigious event exemplified the spirit of entrepreneurship and served as a source of inspiration for others navigating the dynamic landscape of small business.