Four Northern Ireland chefs are set to raise the temperature of the Great British Menu as they battle it out for the chance to represent Northern Ireland in the new series finale of the popular television show.

Kerry Roper, executive chef at Stix & Stones in Belfast, Gemma Austin, chef patron of Belfast’s A Peculiar Tea, John Hollywood from County Armagh and Matt Jordan, who heads up the kitchen at Shu in Belfast will will compete against each other in Series 18 of The Great British Menu to earn a place at the show’s prestigious final banquet.

Four of Northern Ireland’s finest chefs will enter the kitchen this Tuesday (March 14) at 8pm, on BBC Two & iPlayer.

They will showcase their culinary expertise with an array of original, creative, and unique dishes aimed at capturing the imagination of the show’s judging panel of Michelin-starred chef, Tom Kerridge, restaurateur, Nisha Katona, comedian and food podcast broadcaster, Ed Gamble, and a weekly guest judge.

The local chefs will take inspiration from the best of British animation and illustration when creating their dishes, from cartoons to video games, as the show celebrates Paddington Bear's 65th birthday.

Speaking ahead of her appearance, Kerry, said: “I’m delighted to have been asked to compete in this prestigious competition. This year’s theme of British animation is very exciting. It has given me the perfect platform to showcase my culinary creations.

“It would be a tremendous achievement to make the banquet, but I have my work cut out for me. Going up against the extremely talented Gemma Austin, John Hollywood, and Matt Jordan is no easy task, and we will all be at our very best as we try to impress the judging panel to earn that coveted spot in the finale.”

On social media, Gemma, added: “There is no better feeling in the world than being asked to represent Northern Ireland in a competition as prestigious as Great British Menu. When you get that call from the producer, your stomach does a back flip. Feelings of immense happiness and sinking fear.

“I promised myself I would try three times and here it goes, third and final. To only be cooking for nine years (six of those as a pastry chef), it really helps the confidence to be continually asked back every series. A massive thank you to everyone in my life who constantly pushes me to be better than I was yesterday. There's too many to list.

“I know everyone will support Kerry, Matt, John and myself as much as you do every year. Please remember, this competition is incredibly hard and it takes a huge amount of courage to put yourself out there on national television so please be nice.”

One of the four must leave the competition at the end of the episode, to be decided by this week’s veteran judge, a previous winner who remains a surprise to the chefs until the moment they walk into the kitchen to taste the first-course canapés.

Kerry’s passion for cookery stemmed from watching and learning from her peers in kitchens across the province and she attributes her success to her experience working with excellent local talent