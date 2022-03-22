Four Seasons care home sale full list: Which care homes are included?

The News Letter has today revealed that a deal has been agreed to transfer ownership of 29 care homes in Northern Ireland from the administrator-run Four Seasons Healthcare to a newly-formed company known as Beaumont Homes.

By Niall Deeney
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:05 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:05 pm
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 3/10/2019 Parkview Care Home, Glencairn Road.

The transfer follows an earlier sale of 13 care homes by Four Seasons to the Annaghmore family-owned healthcare operator, Ann’s Care Homes, back in June last year.

The sale to Beaumont Homes will see the following care homes transfered:   Abbeylands care home, Whiteabbey

Annahilt Care Home, Hillsborough

Arches care home, Belfast

Balmoral View care home, Dunmurry

Bangor care home, Bangor

Beechill care home, Belfast

Belmont care home, Belfast

Camphill care home, Ballymena

Carnalea care home, Bangor

Cherryvalley care home, Belfast

Clandeboye care home, Bangor

Comber care home, Comber

Croagh Patrick care home, Donaghadee

Domnall Intermediate Care Centre, Belfast

Galgorm care home, Ballymena

Greenville care home, Newtownbreda

Hawthorn House care home, Belfast

Holywood care home, Belfast

Jordanstown care home, Jordanstown

Landsdowne care home, Belfast

Lisburn care home, Lisburn

Lisburn Intermediate Care Centre, Lisburn

Mount Lens care home, Belfast

parvkview care home, Belfast

Strathearn care home, Belfast

Tennent Street care home, Belfast

Tudordale care home, Belfast

Whiteabbey care home, Newtownabbey

Woodgrove care home, Lisburn

