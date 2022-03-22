Four Seasons care home sale full list: Which care homes are included?
The News Letter has today revealed that a deal has been agreed to transfer ownership of 29 care homes in Northern Ireland from the administrator-run Four Seasons Healthcare to a newly-formed company known as Beaumont Homes.
The transfer follows an earlier sale of 13 care homes by Four Seasons to the Annaghmore family-owned healthcare operator, Ann’s Care Homes, back in June last year.
The sale to Beaumont Homes will see the following care homes transfered: Abbeylands care home, Whiteabbey
Annahilt Care Home, Hillsborough
Arches care home, Belfast
Balmoral View care home, Dunmurry
Bangor care home, Bangor
Beechill care home, Belfast
Belmont care home, Belfast
Camphill care home, Ballymena
Carnalea care home, Bangor
Cherryvalley care home, Belfast
Clandeboye care home, Bangor
Comber care home, Comber
Croagh Patrick care home, Donaghadee
Domnall Intermediate Care Centre, Belfast
Galgorm care home, Ballymena
Greenville care home, Newtownbreda
Hawthorn House care home, Belfast
Holywood care home, Belfast
Jordanstown care home, Jordanstown
Landsdowne care home, Belfast
Lisburn care home, Lisburn
Lisburn Intermediate Care Centre, Lisburn
Mount Lens care home, Belfast
parvkview care home, Belfast
Strathearn care home, Belfast
Tennent Street care home, Belfast
Tudordale care home, Belfast
Whiteabbey care home, Newtownabbey
Woodgrove care home, Lisburn