Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has announced four senior appointments to its market-leading property management team in Belfast.

Northern Ireland’s largest commercial property agency has welcomed Matthew Neill-McCready, Ciara McCusker and Rebecca Scott as directors, and Chris McLean, who has joined the team as a surveyor.

LSH’s property management department in Belfast comprises a team of 53 people and manages 15 million sq ft of commercial property, including 9.5 million sq ft of retail space to include 40 shopping centres and retail parks across Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

The appointments have been made to support significant growth in the company’s managed property portfolio.

Gary Nesbitt, head of property management at LSH, said: “We are really pleased to have Ciara, Rebecca, Matthew and Chris joining us this month.

"They are all high calibre individuals who bring experience and expertise that will strengthen our market-leading property management team as we continue to provide the highest levels of service to our clients across the UK.”

Ciara McCusker joins LSH from Cushman & Wakefield, where she headed up their property management department, and brings 23 years’ of extensive office and industrial experience.

Rebecca Scott has 12 years’ experience in the commercial property market managing a diverse range of properties and joins LSH from McConnell, where she was a director in the property management department.

Matthew Neill-McCready joins from Osborne King’s property management department, where he managed a range of assets, including office buildings, retail parks and industrial estates.