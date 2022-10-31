Four Star Pizza (FSP) has re-opened its Craigavon store in an £80,000 investment that will create 27 new jobs.

The newly refurbished Lake Road store has opened its doors under new management, just in time for the busy Halloween period.

“We’re very excited to make a fresh start, making fresh pizzas in Craigavon,” said new owner Darren Colgan, who operates four other FSP stores, Bangor, Newry, Armagh and Coleraine.

“The Lake Road area of Craigavon already has an established Centra on the site, so I wanted to add to that with a newly fitted out store, equipped with the latest pizza-making ovens, offering our signature, quality pizzas and delicious sides to people in the town and surrounding areas.

“I’m delighted to bring my own Four Star Pizza experience to the area, having already invested more than £500k in Northern Ireland, employing 102 people – which will now will rise to 129 once Craigavon opens.

“Across all of our Four Star Pizza stores, our staff are all committed individuals and the team spirit is truly exceptional. So if anyone in the area thinks they fit the bill and would like to join the Craigavon team, I’d encourage them to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Jobs on offer include counter staff, pizza chefs and delivery drivers.

To celebrate the store re-opening, Darren and his team are offering customers a pizza for a pound.

“We want to let the people of Craigavon and the surrounding areas know that we are here, so we will be giving everyone a choice of three 7-inch pizzas - pepperoni, ham or cheese pizza – for a pound on November 2 between 4pm-8pm for walk-ins only - one pizza per person, whilst stocks last. And for every pound spent, we will donate £1 to NI charity, Cash For Kids”, concluded Darren.

Four Star Pizza currently operates 15 stores in NI. Plans are in place to increase that number to more than 100 over the next three years.

Four Star Pizza’s first NI restaurant was opened in 1999 on Belfast’s Beersbridge Road and other locations include north, south and west Belfast, Bangor, Coleraine, Carrickfergus, Dundonald, Newry, Drumahoe, Lisburn, Londonderry, Armagh and Newtownabbey.