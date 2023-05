Reporting to the chief executive, Ian will seek to secure sustainable revenue streams for the organisation by attracting investment into the Port’s extensive landbank at Lisahally. Ian has extensive experience in Irish and global power markets and joins the Port from EP UK Investments Ltd, the owner of Ballylumford and Kilroot Power Stations, where he was director of corporate affairs.

The appointment will drive diversified growth at Foyle Port, where there are ambitious plans to leverage its strategic location and land holdings to locate emerging low carbon technologies.

Speaking after the appointment, Foyle Port chief executive officer Brian McGrath, said: “Ian is an excellent addition to our senior leadership team at the Port. His extensive industrial and private sector experience will be vital in delivering sustainable long-term growth as we seek to secure inward investment into the north west regional economy.”

A Belfast native and Queen’s University student, Ian added: “This is a very exciting and important role, and I am looking forward to utilising my experience to deliver new investment into the harbour estate with a focus on lower carbon energy technology, data, renewables, and innovation. Foyle Port is a highly attractive proposition for investors, with a substantial landbank with readily accessible gas, electricity, and infrastructure adjacency. I am looking forward to working with stakeholders and potential partners to attract inward investment to help secure the long-term future of the port.”

Foyle Port is a UK Trust Port and is the key marine gateway to the north west of the island of Ireland for commerce, renewable energy, and tourism.

