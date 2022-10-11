Northern Ireland property developer, Fraser Millar has played a central role in the International Building & Sustainability Conference attended by leaders in low-energy and Passivhaus design from across the world.

Delegates heard from key-speaker, John Carrigan from Fraser Millar, who is one of only 10 renowned ‘Everyday Climate Heroes’ in the UK selected for inclusion in the national campaign during COP26 in Glasgow last year.

Fraser Millar were the only developer worldwide invited to speak at the conference which took place in Enniskillen last month.

They shared learnings and future plans for their £70m Lancaster Park Passivhaus project which features 219 low-energy and near-zero carbon homes in Belfast.

Passivhaus delegates from 16 different nationalities, took time out of the busy conference schedule to travel to Lancaster Park for an exclusive tour of the largest certified developer-led Passivhaus residential project in the whole of the UK and Ireland.

Speaking at the event David Millar, said: “Today is a proud day in our almost 60-year history. We are honoured and humbled to have leading experts from across the world recognising the role this company is playing in the future of home-building in Northern Ireland.”

Dr Barry McCarron, Passive House Association of Ireland, explained: “Today’s site visit has been phenomenal. This Lancaster Park development is hugely important as it demonstrates leadership in construction and breaks the glass ceiling for the rest of the building industry to follow. It is also fantastic in respect to the climate change agenda that’s going on at the moment and the current energy crisis.”

Emma Osmundsen, managing director, Exeter City Living, continued: “Today’s visit to Lancaster Park has been absolutely fantastic for everyone. We have been developing Passivhaus Homes in England for 15 years, and 60% of people who live in these homes haven’t needed to turn their heating on for 14 years.

“Additionally, we have found that our Passivhaus homes are commanding anything from a 15% plus premium on resale, so not only are you benefiting from lower operational costs, but you will find that your house is worth more than your non-Passivhaus neighbours. This truly is the future in home-building and construction.”

The next phase of Lancaster Park has gone on sale this week consisting of five Passivhaus homes including three and four-bedroom, semi-detached and detached family homes, three of which have solar PV panels.

Launched in 2021, Lancaster Park is the first large-scale residential development with an Energy Performance Certificate A Rating (EPC A), meaning optimum energy efficiency, unrivalled in any other development of its size in Northern Ireland.

They all feature enhanced insulation and airtight sealing, alongside electric Nilan Compact P exhaust air source systems and can consume up to 90% less energy than older buildings and 75% less energy than the average new build.

The homes require almost no heating, no reliance on fossil fuels and will have cleaner air inside than out, thanks to a sophisticated built-in air filtration system.

Furthermore, Fraser Millar have reacted immediately to the energy crisis and it is anticipated that all future properties will now have solar PV panels fitted as standard, to further reduce the effects of the energy price rises to our homeowners.