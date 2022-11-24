Three siblings from Belfast have set up a construction firm aiming to build a revolutionary-style of residential development in Northern Ireland.

Fraser Partners is the brainchild of James, Andrew and Victoria Fraser who have grown up within the property industry.

Having launched the business this year and with a total workforce of more than 100 people, the trio are already carving out a name for themselves.

James Fraser is managing partner alongside Andrew and Victoria at Fraser Partners

Revealing how the new firm aims to create a diverse portfolio of new homes, managing partner, James explained: “When my siblings and I founded Fraser Partners, we knew we wanted to stand out from the crowd. We wanted to build a new-style of residential development in NI that put the focus on energy efficiency, family living and community spaces.

“We weren’t interested in recycling old moulds, but in creating a diverse portfolio of new homes that would turn heads.

“Rivenwood in Newtownards is an example of just that. The New England style cladding is a look we’re not used to here, and we knew it was a bold move. But when we saw the initial CGIs and then in turn the finished article, we remembered the reason why being courageous was part of our company fabric.

“Our surname was already well-known within the industry so we wanted to create something special; homes that would be handed down through generations that would be just as beautiful in 50 years as the day the keys were handed over.

“For me, I knew starting a new company would require dedication, hard work, and long hours but from the day that we came up with the initial concept designs for our Mealough Road development in south Belfast, I knew the scheme would be a success. It is like nothing else on the market.

“The community offers a glimpse into what owning your own grand design could feel like.

“Our mantra is to build homes that we ourselves would be overjoyed to live in and the 100 homes in Mealough are no exception. They are designed to be just as jaw-dropping on the outside as they are inside, with double height glazed facades, on-trend white rendering, grey brick and grey cladding. On the inside you’d be met with a contemporary, luxurious Italian kitchen with quartz worktops, integrated appliances, wood burning stoves, and spacious, relaxing bathrooms featuring the iconic, freestanding roll top bath.

“Every home is fitted with the most modern security and energy saving features too. A Ring doorbell greets guests as they arrive at your front door, which sits behind a bespoke solar PV system designed to conserve energy and reduce energy bills – saving owners up to £500 a year. As standard, each property benefits from inset solar panels, installed flush with the roof tiles, solar batteries which store additional energy to further reduce energy bills, and wiring for an EV Car Charger providing you with clean, free energy ready to go.

