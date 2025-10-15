Fred Sirieix is looking for Northern Ireland hospitality businesses to rescue for his new Channel 4 series with Waddell Media

Esteemed maître d’ and TV personality Fred Sirieix has joined forces once again with leading Northern Ireland based TV production company Waddell Media for a new four part series for Channel 4 entitled Fred’s Hotel Fixers.

Renowned for his charm, commitment to excellence and exacting five-star standards and with decades of experience in some of the finest and most successful hotels and restaurants, Fred takes on his toughest challenge yet… turning around the UK’s most troubled hospitality venues.

From failing cafés and guesthouses drowning in one-star reviews to once-loved establishments struggling to survive, no business is too far gone in Fred’s eyes. Where others walk away, he sees untapped potential and he's ready to bring it to life.

Fred Sirieix, host of new Waddell Media TV series for Channel 4.

Each episode will follow a dramatic and emotionally charged transformation as Fred rolls up his sleeves and gets to work. But he is not doing it alone. Fred is bringing his powerhouse team of hospitality experts, each bringing their own unique skills to the table. Including a tough minded business strategist, a top-tier food & beverage expert, a visionary interior designer and an incredible chef.

Fred Sirieix said, “Times are super tough in the hospitality business. If you are running a hotel, B&B, country house, guesthouse, bar/restaurant or even a glamping site that needs a reboot, then I want to hear from you! With my crack team of experts, we will help inject new life and more importantly revenue into your business. There will be tough conversations and decisions to make but with some hard work we can help to turn your business around.”

Jannine Waddell, Managing Director of Waddell Media said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for hospitality owners to work with Fred Sirieix to explore new approaches, ensure great guest experiences and create revenue streams.

“We’d really like to feature a Northern Ireland hospitality business in our new UK wide series so we’re appealing to local hospitality businesses to get in touch with us now as filming will be starting shortly.”

Clemency Green, Senior Commissioning Editor, Channel 4 commented: “Fred brings a genuine passion for hospitality and a clear understanding of what it takes to turn things around. This series will shine a light on real challenges faced by businesses across the UK, and do so with care, insight, and optimism – I am sure Fred, and the team will pull off some spectacular turnarounds!”