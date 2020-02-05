Free social media and eCommerce workshops for you!

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is helping retailers and service providers meet the needs of their #FutureCustomer with free social media and eCommerce workshops.

For many people, digital technology and online platforms are a part of daily life and how they engage with brands, products and places is constantly changing. Together with our increasing visitor market, expectations from future consumers is high. Council wants to equip businesses with the knowledge they need by upskilling and enhancing their service provision.

eCommerce for Retail takes place on Wednesday, February 12 at Cloonavin in Coleraine from 6pm – 8pm. This workshop provides delegates with a data driven approach to selling online with a focus on minimising risk and potential expensive mistakes while maximising the online opportunity. The session will look at understanding how your online customer buys from you and how you can develop a niche offering along their path to purchase.

Social Media for Retail takes place on Thursday, February 13 from 6pm -8pm in Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, Limavady. The workshop will provides retailers with a range of tips, tricks and insights to help develop their retail brand on social media. The session will highlight best practice examples from across Northern Ireland and empower retailers to develop their own unique content marketing plan along with highlight the tools needed to bring it to life.

For information and to book go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/work/business-events or contact Louise Mullan on 028 777 60311 or Louise.Mullan@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk