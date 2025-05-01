Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four years after completing the new-build Eurospar Rossdowney supermarket in the Waterside area of Londonderry, the owners have completed a further £2.2million extension which has created 18 new jobs for the local area.

The double-storey extension has made way for owners Henderson Retail to build an all-new in-store production kitchen for the store, which will see nine new kitchen staff, led by head chef Brian and cook Eladio, who are passionate about local food and will showcase the store’s local suppliers through a host of delicious homemade meals.

The store will be a mecca for fresh and locally sourced products within an extended range of over 2,500 new lines added to the total assortment, giving shoppers additional fresh meat, meals, bakery products and new grocery items to choose from, at great value and right on their doorstep.

Owners of Eurospar Rossdowney have completed a £2.2m extension of the store bringing a host of new products and services, while creating 18 new jobs for the local area

Store manager Keith Wilson says the extension and subsequent new products and services have completely transformed the supermarket: “When we first opened our brand-new store in 2021, we were proud advocates of locally sourced products, championing many suppliers in the north west area, from Higgins & Sons Family Butchers, which has also moved into the newly built area in store, to McDaid’s Bakery and Bond’s Potatoes.

“That passion has helped us grow into the fresh foods destination we are delighted to be today, where we are not only stacking our shelves and refrigerators with the best locally sourced products, but our in-store production kitchen chefs and cooks are using local ingredients to make homemade meals, desserts, sides and fresh sandwiches, wraps and salads, all under one roof.”

The food-to-go element of the store has also been rebranded to Delish Deli, which alongside fresh sandwiches, wraps and salads, will offer a range of hot food-to-go throughout the day, including a new southern fried chicken pick ‘n’ mix self-serve counter. Barista Bar coffee-to-go now has two machines in-store for those on-the-go.

The food and coffee to go options cater to drivers utilising the range of forecourt services onsite, which in recent years has added four bp pulse EV charging outlets, which complement the Maxol fuel pumps.

The team at Eurospar Rossdowney celebrate the official reopening of the store with a new extension. 18 new jobs have been created with the works

The Post Office has also moved into the new extension area and has had a revamp, still providing everyday essential services and managed locally by Jennifer Kelly, and open from 8am to 8pm, allowing even more convenience for shoppers.

Mark McCammond, managing director of Henderson Retail says this is the third store in the local area the company has significantly invested in over the past couple of years, with Spar Belt Road opening in 2023 with 27 new jobs, and the company’s recent acquisition of the Spar store and petrol filling station at Glenshane Road, Drumahoe.

Mr McCammond continued: “Eurospar Rossdowney is a shining example of how we can work in partnership with Henderson Group Property to develop supermarkets on a regional level, providing for the area’s needs and demands, while supporting local suppliers and creating new jobs.

Eurospar Rossdowney is a destination for fresh and local food, with an extended range of over 2,500 products for shoppers to choose from thanks to a £2.2m extension which has recently completed

“The store opened as an already impressive new build in 2021 and has since shown great potential to develop even further into the fresh foods destination it now stands as today. Shoppers, particularly in the north west, are dedicated to local sourcing, which aligns with our values to always choose local first. We are very proud to have a full roster of regional brands and products alongside those from the island of Ireland.

“We are a family run business that is celebrating 25 years of the Eurospar brand making a positive impact on the retail sector in Northern Ireland, supporting over 190 local suppliers and creating dynamic places of work for local people. We are incredibly proud to reveal Eurospar Rossdowney’s new extension, products and services and wish Keith and his team every success with the continued running of the store.”