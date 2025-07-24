Selective Travel Management celebrates five decades with turnover rising from £34 million in 2015 to over £63 million in their last financial year

From a small team of just 12 in 1975, the company has expanded to a workforce of over 180 employees across Belfast and Dublin, and now ranks among the UK’s top 20 Travel Management Companies (TMCs), according to Business Travel News Europe 2025. This milestone year also sees Selective Travel Management reach an impressive commercial high point, with turnover rising from £34 million in 2015 to over £63 million in their last financial year. The business has recorded consistent year-on-year growth over the past decade, including a full recovery from the pandemic and a significant strengthening of its public and private sector client base. Keith Graham, managing director of Selective Travel Management, said: "Reaching 50 years is a major moment for all of us at Selective Travel. To be recognised as one of the UK’s top 20 TMCs in the same year is incredibly meaningful. We’ve grown in size, but we’ve also grown in reputation and our increase in turnover reflects that.

As part of the World Travel Centre Group, Selective Travel Management has continued to invest in innovation, technology and its people. The company has developed an in-house suite of digital platforms including its Online Booking Tool, Traveller Profiles Suite, Online Reporting Tool, The Hub, and an Accounts Portal. Selective Travel is also one of the first UK TMCs to enable online rail booking changes, cancellations and refunds, a major benefit to clients seeking flexibility and speed. This year has already seen the launch of a new, user-focused website and a move to a new headquarters in Belfast, symbolising the company’s next chapter of growth and modernisation. Keith continued: "While our 50-year history speaks to trust and resilience, our focus is firmly on the future. We’re delivering smarter travel solutions, investing in cybersecurity, achieving accreditations like ISO 27001, and driving toward our net zero target by 2035. But above all, we’re staying true to the service culture that’s shaped us; one that puts our clients first and adapts quickly to their changing needs." Selective Travel Management continues to be a leading supplier across major UK and Ireland public sector travel frameworks, including the British Government Travel Framework (one of three suppliers, estimated at maximum £3 billion), the sole supplier on the Northern Ireland Government Framework, and a key partner on the Irish Government Framework, which has already resulted in 15 new clients. Its diverse client base includes respected organisations such as the University of Glasgow, Newcastle University, Coca Cola HBC, Concern Worldwide and Trócaire. Recognition of its outstanding service has included recent award wins such as Team of the Year 2025 at the Irish News Workplace & Employment Awards and Team of the Year 2024 at the Belfast Chamber Business Awards. Keith added: “As Selective Travel Management reflects on 50 years of achievement, we continue to move forward with a clear focus on technology, sustainability, and delivering excellence across every journey.”