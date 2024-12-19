Compiled following an extensive review of the thousands of homes listed on HomesNI.com in 2024 and consulting with leading estate agents across Northern Ireland, HomesNI has selected a coveted collection of a dozen homes that truly stand out in terms of design, location and character.

From Lisburn to Limavady, the HomesNI Hotlist spans across Northern Ireland and features modern conversions, landmark period properties, and homes full of character. Each home on the Hotlist offers a glimpse into the most fascinating and impressive properties currently available and/or sold this year.

Highlighting the high standard of properties available across Northern Ireland, and showcasing a rich variety of architectural styles, the selected homes include castle living in Gosford, a riverside abode on the shore of Lough Erne, and a stunning barn conversation that was a BBC Home of the Year finalist.

“Since our launch just five months ago, we’ve listed thousands of homes from estate agents representing property owners across Northern Ireland. The breadth of design, quality of homes and unique qualities of each property have been eye-opening. From our website data, it’s clear to see that home buyers in Northern Ireland love to scroll through properties that have unique and quirky characteristics,” comments Stephen Cousins, founder of HomesNI.com.

Stephen continues: “The huge variety of homes on our site truly demonstrates that there’s a home for everyone regardless of budget, location or requirements. That’s why we decided to shine a spotlight on some of the most memorable properties on offer this year with our HomesNI Hotlist of 2024.”

In no particular order, this is the HomesNI Hotlist of 2024:

1. The Bunker

First up is ‘The Bunker’, a stunning two-bedroom detached modern cottage located in Crossgar, on the market with Templeton Robinson. Set in an idyllic location with sweeping views extending to the Mourne Mountains, this property offers both tranquillity and beauty.

The interior is designed for comfort, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere, while the elevated patio areas are perfect for outdoor dining and enjoying the spectacular scenery.

The true highlight of the property is a hidden underground bunker, complete with wood-burning stove, a fully operational kitchen, toilet and shower room. This versatile space is ideal for a variety of uses – whether as a games room, man cave, or gym – offering endless possibilities for customisation.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/crossgar/13-trhtrh99466/187-carrickmannon-road/

Agent: Templeton Robinson

2. Strangford Views

Next up, our Top 12 list takes us to Strangford, for an outstanding family home currently on the market with John Minnis Estate Agents. This two-bed detached property is situated on an elevated site and offers outstanding views over Strangford Harbour and beyond to Portaferry coastline. Few homes boast such a stunning shoreline location, where the ever-changing seafaring traffic and remarkable sunrises and sunsets create a truly unique living experience.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/strangford/9-JMCJMC23103/

Agent: John Minnis Estate Agents

3. Lough Erne Waterway

Into the West: Situated just outside Enniskillen is a contemporary detached countryside residence brought to the market by Montgomery Finlay and Co. Located on an elevated ridge, this stunning property offers breathtaking views over Lough Erne. Surrounded by lush greenery and mature trees, the setting provides both privacy and a sense of tranquillity.

Perfect for water enthusiasts, this property is truly unique with its own private jetty providing opportunity to indulge in the beautiful waterway of Lough Erne.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/enniskillen/35-MFC668369/

Agent: Montgomery Finlay and Co.

4. Game of Thrones Castle

An absolute showstopper – how would you like to own your very own castle? Currently on the market with CPS Armagh, Gosford Castle is located on the outskirts of Armagh City and dates back to the early 19th Century. Overflowing with history and characterised by its battlements, turrets, and large windows, the castle gained international fame when it was used as a filming location for the popular television series, Game of Thrones. It doesn’t get much more unique than that.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/markethill/2-ARM16277/

Agent: CPS

5. The Long Cottage

From an 19th century castle to a charming 18th century cottage, including an electric AGA, pitch pine floors, sash windows and cast-iron fireplace. The Long Cottage as it’s fondly known, effortlessly blends historical charm with modern comfort. On the market in Armagh with Pooler Country, part of this unusual and attractive property dates to pre-famine origin, and has been extended quite considerably over the years, lending to its unique name and adding to its quintessential charm.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/hamiltonsbawn/84-PCO780514/

Agent: Pooler Country

6. The Old Mill

Number six on our list, Duneight Mill, is located in Lisburn and has recently exchanged hands through Taylor Patterson. Nestled within rolling countryside, this stone and brick-built townhouse is one of nine cottages brimming with style and character. With a stunning open floor plan living, dining and kitchen space, the property boasts high vaulted ceilings and reclaimed exposed oak rafters. The added quirk to this beautiful building is a delightful, bridged walk-way leading to its own private elevated, landscaped garden.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/lisburn/66-TAYP0A352/

Agent: Taylor Patterson

7. BBC Home of the Year Finalist

Coming in at number seven, a stunning barn conversion brought to the market through Home Page Estate Agents. The former BBC Home of the Year finalist combines rustic charm with modern luxury and boasts a man cave, outdoor BBQ area and it even comes with fishing rights to the river at the front of the property. But the stand-out feature must be the Round Tower entrance which houses a spiral staircase leading down to ‘the old barn’ and sleeping accommodation.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/derry--londonderry/140-18125358/

Agent: Homepage Estate Agents

8. Squash anyone?

One of the most impressive properties on the Homes NI Top 12 list, is a five-bed detached family home in Portadown, on the market through Hannath Estate Agents. Set on private grounds with a triple garage and two large workshops, this home is a sports enthusiasts dream with an incredible full size indoor squash court, and large indoor sports activity room with astro turf flooring, enabling endless opportunities for family fun and games.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/craigavon/62-12477207/

Agent: Hannath Estate Agents

9. Belfast Panorama

At number nine, we have Quarry Bank in Belmont, East Belfast, which is currently sale agreed through Rodgers and Browne. The highlight of this property has to be the spectacular panoramic views over the city which is said to light up like a Christmas tree at night. Built in 2004, materials in the build were reclaimed from castles and stately homes providing the best of both unique character combined with all the positives of modern, contemporary living.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/belmont/5-RBWNRBWN3998/

Agent: Rodgers and Browne

10. The School House

Another stunning property which didn’t hang around, The School House in Ballykinler, Downpatrik. Sold by Colin Graham Residential, the building dates back to the mid nineteenth century but has been sympathetically restored and converted into an impressive family detached home, with the added luxuries for modern living and rural views of the Mournes.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/ballykinler/8-19350678/

Agent: Colin Graham Residential

11. Logan’s Lodge

At number eleven on the Homes NI list, is Logan’s Lodge, a charming B.1 listed gate lodge constructed in 1830 and situated on the edge of the beautiful Drenagh Estate, Limavady.

Brought to the market by DMC Properties and Mortgages this property is overflowing with history and character, with its original features very much still in place.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/limavady/122-145578/38-broad-road/

Agent: DMC Properties and Mortgages

12. Landmark Period Property

And last but by no means the least, Simon Brien in Holywood is delighted to showcase a rare opportunity to acquire a landmark period property in the heart of the popular Holywood town centre. Dating back to the early 1800’s, and once home to well-renowned cartoonist and illustrator Rowel-Friers, this home is bursting with history and character, with wonderful Victorian period features retained throughout.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/holywood/3-HXO240319/

Agent: Simon Brien

1 . Top 12 most quirky and unique properties in Northern Ireland this year Bastian Gate, Gosford Castle, Markethill Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Top 12 most quirky and unique properties in Northern Ireland this year ‘The Bunker’, Carrickmannon Road, Crossgar Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Top 12 most quirky and unique properties in Northern Ireland this year ‘Strangford Views’, Stella Maris Street, Strangford Photo: u Photo Sales