Belfast’s small businesses are set to take centre stage this week as the Small Business Saturday nationwide roadshow rolls into town

Arriving on Thursday, the Small Business Saturday roadshow team will visit and profile independent businesses across the city, shining a light on the people, passion, and innovation driving the local economy and community

The month-long Tour kicks off the official countdown to Small Business Saturday on December 6.

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign that celebrates small businesses and encourages consumers to support and spend with small firms.

Inspiring stories of local entrepreneurs will also be shared across social media, alongside top-tips, behind-the-scenes tours, and demonstrations, giving people across the UK the chance to follow the journey and discover the talent powering Belfast’s small business scene.

Local small businesses to be visited will include chocolate cafe Daisies Belfast, vintage arcade The Retro Room, and urban recreation business Black Axe Throwing.

Supported by BT, the roadshow is visiting over 20 locations throughout November, including Preston, Durham, and Manchester, as it travels more than 3,000 miles across the UK.

“We are so excited to be visiting small businesses in Belfast and all across the UK with this year’s Tour, leading up to Small Business Saturday on 6 December,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“This year’s campaign is all about shining a light on the nation’s favourite businesses, full of creativity, resilience, and heart that make them the backbone of local communities like Belfast. We can’t wait to share their incredible stories and celebrate their impact.”

As the roadshow travels around the UK, small business owners across Belfast and beyond can also take part in the campaign’s wider month-long online programme of free business support, including daily workshops, mentoring sessions, and insight events with industry experts and entrepreneurs.

A Small Business Happy Hour on Instagram will also take place every week, featuring giveaways from local businesses all over the country.

“Small businesses are vital to the UK economy, and giving entrepreneurs the right support and guidance is crucial to their success,” explained Chris Sims, chief commercial officer, UK Business, at BT.

“The Tour provides a valuable opportunity to connect directly with small businesses across the country, offering tailored guidance and practical resources to help them grow and adapt. It’s a powerful initiative that brings businesses together to drive innovation, strengthen local communities, and build a more resilient economy.”

Backed by principal supporter American Express, Small Business Saturday has been running for over a decade since 2013. Over this time it has engaged millions of people and seen billions of pounds spent with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday, with an impact that lasts all year round.

On Small Business Saturday, customers across the country are encouraged to go out and support all types of small businesses, whether online, in offices, or on the high street, with many small firms marking the day with special events and offers.

The Small Business Saturday Tour team will travel across the UK in branded electric vehicles, reflecting the sustainable choices many small business owners are making as part of their vital role in the journey towards net zero.