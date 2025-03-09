When we founded RETìníZE, a software company in Belfast, in 2019 our goal was simple: revolutionize 3D animation.

We wanted to make it accessible, intuitive, and cost-effective, and in doing so, remove the barriers that so often limit creators. With backgrounds in film and television, we were all too familiar with the challenges the industry faces, so we set out to create Animotive – a VR-powered software designed to make high-quality animation easier and more affordable.

We saw firsthand how complex and expensive animation could be, and we wanted to change that. Our mission was to free creators from those traditional constraints and empower them to focus on what matters most: telling great stories.

My career in the film industry spans over three decades. I’ve had the privilege of creating and producing content for BBC, Channel 4, ITV, ABC, and CBS. Before starting RETìníZE, I founded Wild Rover Productions, one of the UK and Ireland’s top independent production companies. Jack’s journey started as a camera operator, later becoming a technical supervisor and VR director. He even won a Cannes Golden Dolphin for the VR documentary Save the Children: Nigeria.

Our shared passion for innovation and storytelling led us to create RETìníZE. It wasn’t just about making technology easier – it was about unlocking new creative possibilities.

Every day at RETìníZE is a mix of creative and technical problem-solving. We’ve grown into a team of over 20 passionate people, all driven by the same mission: to push the boundaries of real-time 3D animation. As we developed Animotive, we quickly realized how essential collaboration is. Our designers, developers, and animators all come together to test new features, refine the user experience, and ensure Animotive remains powerful yet user-friendly.

Starting a company has its challenges, of course. From fundraising to convincing early adopters, we've faced our share of hurdles. But hearing from users – whether they’re Hollywood producers, indie studios, or educators – reminds us every day why we built Animotive. The feedback we receive about how our software saves time and money, or inspires new creative approaches, is what keeps us going.

Securing £1.6 million in investment recently marked a huge milestone for us. The support we’ve received from QUBIS, the commercial arm of Queen’s University, Belfast, and Innovation Ulster from Ulster University has been invaluable. With this funding, we’re able to accelerate product development and expand our team, allowing us to explore new frontiers in AI-driven animation.

Animotive’s reach continues to grow. From Hollywood writers like Rob Kutner (The Daily Show) and John Altschuler & Dave Krinsky (Silicon Valley) exploring it for an animated feature, to HaZimation using it for Mutant Year Zero and Moonbug Entertainment trialing it for TV content, we’re seeing an exciting variety of industries tapping into its potential. Even the W5 Discovery Centre is using Animotive to create interactive experiences.

We’re deeply committed to closing the skills gap here in Northern Ireland, especially between universities and the world of virtual production. Through collaborations with local institutions like Studio Ulster—one of the most advanced virtual production facilities in the world—we’re able to provide students with hands-on experience in cutting-edge 3D animation, VR technologies, and real-time rendering. Our goal is to equip the next generation of professionals with the skills they need to succeed in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

At the same time, we’re excited about the future of AI within Animotive. We're focused on streamlining every stage of the animation process, from initial capture to final output, and we’re eager to expand into even more industries, whether it’s film, game development, education, or beyond. By making animation simpler, faster, and more affordable, we hope to empower creators and spark new forms of storytelling.

Being featured in Love Your Local means the world to us. At our core, we’re a Northern Ireland-based company, and we truly believe in the region’s potential as a global hub for creative technology. As we expand into international markets, we’ll always keep our roots here – proving that groundbreaking ideas can thrive far outside the traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley.

Reflecting on our journey, from film and TV to building a creative-tech startup, it’s been a whirlwind. But we wouldn’t have it any other way. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share our story, and we hope it inspires others to dream big in the world of animation and beyond.

