Get ready for a nostalgia-fuelled arcade experience — packed with classic games, community vibes, and all-ages fun — opening September 12

Belfast is about to get a brand new addition to its social and family entertainment scene.

After several years of involvement in pop up arcades around the city, The Retro Room has secured a new and permanent home at Cityside Retail & Leisure Park.

The Retro Room is a vintage video arcade brimming over with original 70s, 80s and 90s arcade games as well as classic consoles and tabletop titles, designed as a welcoming space for all ages.

From gamers nostalgic about the games of their youth to families looking for something different to do together, to friends on a night out or couples on a first date, the new venue promises to combine fun, nostalgia and community in one place. And the arcade will be also be available to hire privately for companies, birthday parties or any occasion.

Founder Martin Neill said: “Some of our happiest memories are of the arcades we spent our childhoods in in the 1980s. We’re bringing that environment, and the games that made the old arcades so great, back for a new generation to enjoy.

"We want the Retro Room to be a great place to hang about with a few of your mates like it was for us, when playing games was a social experience rather than a solitary one.”

“We’ve spent a few years hunting down a great selection of retro arcade titles in particular, we’re sure most people of a certain vintage will find something they loved back in the day on our arcade floor.

"But still there’s nothing like watching kids discovering the likes of Street Fighter 2, Pac-Man or Wonderboy for the first time. These games are timeless.”

The new venue will sit alongside popular neighbours including Black Axe Throwing Co, Lost City Adventure Golf, Movie House Cinemas and Gallaher’s Bar, strengthening Cityside’s position as one of Belfast’s leading leisure destinations.

With its focus on inclusivity, The Retro Room will be open to kids, teenagers and adults alike, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the atmosphere and experience.