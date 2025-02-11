A team of 15 influential business leaders from Northern Ireland is gearing up to take on the 26 Mountains 2 Mayo challenge in a bid to raise £1,000,000 for Cancer Fund for Children.

This incredible feat, which will see the team climb the highest peak in every county across Ireland, aims to provide essential support to families affected by childhood cancer.

From June 7-15, the team will begin their challenge at Errigal in Donegal, covering mountain ranges across Ulster before heading into Connacht, Leinster, and Munster, and concluding back in Connacht. In total, the team will climb nearly 11,000 meters, 1.25 times the height of Mount Everest, pushing their physical and mental limits in an effort to make a lasting impact.

Among the prominent figures taking part are Roger Johnston, CEO of Axial3D; Graeme Neill, managing director of CRN Financial Planning; Mark Dowds, CEO of Responsible Clothing, Dr Suresh Tharma, co-founder of the Kingsbridge Healthcare Group, Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon Group, Patrick McAliskey, managing director of Cunningham Contracts Group, Anthony Greensmith, vice chair of DC Advisory and Denis Murphy, chairman of Anaeko.

Other influential leaders also include Karl Crockard, managing director and a founding member of CASC, Rachel McCausland, CEO of Lowe Corporation, Brian Fahey, CEO and founder of MyComplianceOffice (MCO), Philip Causby, Camlin Technologies Ltd, Dr Martin Shields, Group medical director for Kingsbridge Healthcare Group (KHG), Brendan McGurgan, CEO, Michael Bannon, director with north Belfast charity Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues (TAMHI), and co-founder of Simple Scaling, Pearce Kelly, managing director of the Kelly Supermarket Group, Marty McMullan, operations director at Kane Group and Wayne Pollock, founder and CEO of WP Exclusive Luxury.

Other Northern Ireland natives include former Ulster and Ireland rugby player Declan Fitzpatrick and Cancer Fund for Children Trustee Robin McCormick.

The initiative was inspired by Roger Johnston’s experience in 2023 when he took part in a leg of Rory Best’s Miles to Mayo challenge, which raised funds for the charity.

Challenge organiser Roger, CEO of Axial3D, a medical technology manufacturer in Belfast, explained: “In 2023, I had the privilege of walking a leg of Rory Best's challenge, when he walked over 330km from Dublin to Mayo to raise money for Cancer Fund for Children.

I was amazed at how he and the charity mobilised whole communities and businesses to raise vital funds. I was inspired to develop this 26 Mountains 2 Mayo challenge and working with the charity over the past few months to bring this idea to life has just reinforced to me the scale of care that they provide in every county. Our team spans continents, industries and professions and I am so excited to come together with everyone across the next few months to prepare for this gruelling challenge and to take on the peaks themselves so that this incredible charity can be there for more families who need them, in every county and every community.”

Rugby legend and Trustee of Cancer Fund for Children, Rory Best, explained: “As someone who has had the privilege of walking alongside incredible people during my Miles to Mayo journey, I’m humbled to see the baton being picked up once again for such a vital cause. The Mountains to Mayo campaign is more than just a challenge—it’s a lifeline for children and families battling the toughest fight of their lives. Ensuring they can be treated like the stars they are. To everyone lacing up their boots, pushing their limits, or simply spreading the word, I salute you. This is about more than the journey – it’s about making a real difference. Let’s dig deep, stay strong, and keep climbing.”

Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, added: “We are so incredibly grateful to the 26 Mountains 2 Mayo team for taking on this challenge in support of our services. Every week across the island of Ireland, approximately 10 children and young people (aged 0-24) are diagnosed with cancer and life changes for their whole family. The money raised through this challenge will help us provide emotional, social and therapeutic support so these families don’t have to face this diagnosis alone.”

The 26 Mountains 2 Mayo challenge is proudly sponsored by Arachas Corporate Brokers, Ireland’s largest nationwide insurance broker and part of the Ardonagh Group. To learn more about the challenge and how you can support, visit www.26m2m.com. To find out more about Cancer Fund for Children, visit www.cancerfundforchildren.com.

