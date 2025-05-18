Tributes have poured in following the passing of one of Northern Ireland’s most respected business figures, John Walker, who died peacefully at Causeway Hospital on Friday, May 16, aged 86. Credit: Country Garage BMW Facebook

The funeral of renowned businessman John Walker will take place tomorrow, as the community prepares to say a final farewell to a pioneering figure in Northern Ireland’s commercial life

Tributes have poured in following the passing of one of Northern Ireland’s most respected business figures, John Walker, who died peacefully at Causeway Hospital on Friday, May 16, aged 86.

Mr Walker, from Broughshane, was a renowned entrepreneur whose legacy spans decades and industries. He was the founder of the investment and development company Magell, as well as the highly regarded Country Garage BMW in Ballymena, both of which stand as enduring testaments to his vision and determination.

A prominent figure in the north Antrim business community, Mr Walker was widely praised for his drive, innovation, and generosity.

North Antrim MP Jim Allister led the tributes, calling him ‘a towering figure’ and a man whose ‘entrepreneurial legacy will long outlive him’.

He said: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John Walker, a towering figure in Ballymena’s business community and a man whose entrepreneurial legacy will long outlive him.

“John was a man of drive and determination. From humble beginnings, he built remarkable business success.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the entire Walker family at this time of loss.”

Former MP Ian Paisley also paid homage, describing Mr Walker’s influence on the business landscape as ‘legendary’.

“John Walker was one of life’s true characters, and when he was made, the mould was shattered,” he explained.

"An irreplaceable man of action. He was a significant entrepreneur and one of the true big business beasts of Ballymena.

“I have described him before as a legend, and his business life was legendary. He was a gentleman, a loyal friend, and a man of true grit and dedication. I have known him and his family for decades, and I know how great a gap a man of his stature will leave in the lives of his lovely family and friends.

“My condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with them all as they begin to come to terms with such a great loss.”

The Country Garage, which Mr Walker established more than 50 years ago, also honoured its founder in an emotional social media tribute: "With hearts that are heavy, we share the news that our founder, John Walker, passed away yesterday morning at the age of 86. "As you will know from our anniversary celebrations last year, The Country Garage was started by John over 50 years ago with a handful of cars and a vision - a vision that no doubt surpassed his expectations. While not actively involved in the running of the business in recent years, John always made a point of visiting for a cup of tea and a scone, and always had time for conversation with staff and customers alike. His presence in the showroom will be sorely missed.”

Mr Walker’s investment company, Magell, is now led by his grandson, Ryan, and continues to play a prominent role in acquiring, developing, and managing commercial real estate throughout the UK.