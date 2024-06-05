From kitchen table to multi million-pound brand, Northern Ireland family pet food firm reveals new look
County Armagh company Mackle Petfoods has unveiled a complete rebrand of its award winning Naturo Natural Petfood range.
Naturo, which was created at the kitchen table of owner John Mackle in 2010, provides 100% natural food to pets, using quality ingredients and providing healthy diets for cats and dogs.
Today Naturo is the No.1 natural wet dog food brand in retail, sold worldwide across grocery and pet trade, generating £30million annually across Naturo eCommerce and retail.
The rebrand was made across the whole Naturo product range, trays, cans and pouches.
The rebrand includes 12 new additions increasing from 45 to 57 products and promotes the natural ingredients and benefits.
Naturo brand marketing manager with Mackle Petfoods Eva Mooney, said: “We are delighted to share this refresh of our Naturo brand which focuses on the benefits and nutritional value of the product range, placing pets and their owners at the heart of our brand.
"The brand refresh reflects the excellence across all ranges, and alongside new recipes, the most important thing is the same excellent quality products remain for pets to enjoy.
“Working with our in-house nutrition team we have refreshed some recipes to build on the already excellent Naturo products reflecting our ongoing relationship with pet owners, who like us, want the best for their pets.
"Given the company focus on excellence in our products, and ensuring the best quality nutrients in Naturo, we wanted to use the rebrand to share with our customers how much we, like them, really care about their pet’s nutritional needs and how we deliver those with Naturo natural petfood. Every Naturo pet is one of our family.”
Adjustments to recipes include an increase in meat content in some ranges and the introduction of added ingredients across the mix of vegetables and fruit within recipes for pets.
The rebranded Naturo creative and product range has now commenced a full roll out to customers and suppliers across UK, Ireland and Northern Ireland and is available across Tesco, Asda, Sainsburys and Supervalu.
